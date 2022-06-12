Complete list of winners and nominees for the 2022 Tony Awards

When the 2022 Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards nominations were handed out earlier this year, three Broadway productions garnered double-digit honors: “A Strange Loop” (11), “MJ” (10) and “Paradise Square” (10) led all nominees.

Other lead nominees include “Company” (9), best play nominee “The Lehman Trilogy” (8), “SIX: The Musical” (8), “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf” (7) and “Girl From the North Country” (7).

The American Theatre Wing’s ceremony will mark 75 years of honoring Broadway’s best, and the awards will be hosted by recent Oscar winner Ariana DeBose. The event will be broadcast from Radio City Music Hall in New York City tonight at 5 p.m. PDT, 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and will be streamed on Paramount+.

A Special Tony Award will be presented to James C. Nicola, the artistic director of New York Theatre Workshop since 1988, while the 2022 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre will be presented to the Asian American Performers Action Coalition, Broadway for All, music copyist Emily Grishman, Feinstein’s/54 Below and United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE. The Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award will be presented to Robert E. Wankel.

Here are this year’s Tony Awards nominees. The list will be updated with winners throughout the night.

Winners:

Scenic design of a musical

Bunny Christie, “Company” | WINNER

Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, “Flying Over Sunset”

Arnulfo Maldonado, “A Strange Loop”

Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, “MJ”

Allen Moyer, “Paradise Square”

Scenic design of a play

Es Devlin, “The Lehman Trilogy” | WINNER

Beowulf Boritt, “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive”

Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, “Skeleton Crew”

Anna Fleischle, “Hangmen”

Scott Pask, “American Buffalo”

Adam Rigg, “The Skin of Our Teeth”

Costume design of a musical

Gabriella Slade, “SIX: The Musical” | WINNER

Fly Davis, “Caroline, or Change”

Toni-Leslie James, “Paradise Square”

William Ivey Long, “Diana, The Musical”

Santo Loquasto, “The Music Man”

Paul Tazewell, “MJ”

Costume design of a play

Montana Levi Blanco, “The Skin of Our Teeth” | WINNER

Sarafina Bush, “For Colored Girls Who Have considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf”

Emilio Sosa, “Trouble in Mind”

Jane Greenwood, “Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite”

Jennifer Moeller, “Clyde’s”

Original score (music and/or lyrics)

“SIX: The Musical” — Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss | WINNER

“Flying Over Sunset” — Music: Tom Kitt; Lyrics: Michael Korie

“Mr. Saturday Night” — Music: Jason Robert Brown; Lyrics: Amanda Green

“Paradise Square” — Music: Jason Howland; Lyrics: Nathan Tysen & Masi Asare

“A Strange Loop” — Music & Lyrics: Michael R. Jackson

Nominees:

Play

“Clyde’s”

“Hangmen”

“The Lehman Trilogy”

“The Minutes”

“Skeleton Crew”

Best musical

“Girl From the North Country”

“MJ”

“Mr. Saturday Night”

“Paradise Square”

“SIX: The Musical”

“A Strange Loop”

Revival of a play

“American Buffalo”

“For Colored Girls Who Have considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf”

“How I Learned to Drive”

“Take Me Out”

“Trouble in Mind”

Revival of a musical

“Caroline, or Change”

“Company”

“The Music Man”

Book of a musical

“Girl From the North Country” — Conor McPherson

“MJ” — Lynn Nottage

“Mr. Saturday Night” — Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel

“Paradise Square” — Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas & Larry Kirwan

“A Strange Loop” — Michael R. Jackson

Lead actor in a play

Simon Russell Beale, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Adam Godley, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Adrian Lester, “The Lehman Trilogy”

David Morse, “How I Learned to Drive”

Sam Rockwell, “American Buffalo”

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “Lackawanna Blues”

David Threlfall, “Hangmen”

Lead actress in a play

Gabby Beans, “The Skin of Our Teeth”

LaChanze, “Trouble in Mind”

Ruth Negga, “Macbeth”

Deirdre O’Connell, “Dana H.”

Mary-Louise Parker, “How I Learned to Drive”

Lead actor in a musical

Billy Crystal, “Mr. Saturday Night”

Myles Frost, “MJ”

Hugh Jackman, “The Music Man”

Rob McClure, “Mrs. Doubtfire”

Jaquel Spivey, “A Strange Loop”

Lead actress in a musical

Sharon D Clarke, “Caroline, or Change”

Carmen Cusack, “Flying Over Sunset”

Sutton Foster, “The Music Man”

Joaquina Kalukango, “Paradise Square”

Mare Winningham, “Girl From the North Country”

Featured actor in a play

Alfie Allen, “Hangmen”

Chuck Cooper, “Trouble in Mind”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Take Me Out”

Ron Cephas Jones, “Clyde’s”

Michael Oberholtzer, “Take Me Out”

Jesse Williams, “Take Me Out”

Featured actress in a play

Uzo Aduba, “Clyde’s”

Rachel Dratch, “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive”

Kenita R. Miller, “For Colored Girls Who Have considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf”

Phylicia Rashad, “Skeleton Crew”

Julie White, “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Kara Young, “Clyde’s

Featured actor in a musical

Matt Doyle, “Company”

Sidney DuPont, “Paradise Square”

Jared Grimes, “Funny Girl”

John-Andrew Morrison, “A Strange Loop”

A.J. Shively, “Paradise Square

Featured actress in a musical

Jeannette Bayardelle, “Girl From the North Country”

Shoshana Bean, “Mr. Saturday Night”

Jayne Houdyshell, “The Music Man”

L Morgan Lee, “A Strange Loop”

Patti LuPone, “Company”

Jennifer Simard, “Company”

Lighting design of a play

Joshua Carr, “Hangmen”

Jiyoun Chang, “For Colored Girls Who Have considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf”

Jon Clark, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Jane Cox, “Macbeth”

Yi Zhao, “The Skin of Our Teeth”

Lighting design of a musical

Neil Austin, “Company”

Tim Deiling, “SIX: The Musical”

Donald Holder, “Paradise Square”

Natasha Katz, “MJ”

Bradley King, “Flying Over Sunset”

Jen Schriever, “A Strange Loop”

Sound design of a play

Justin Ellington, “For Colored Girls Who Have considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf”

Mikhail Fiksel, “Dana H.”

Palmer Hefferan, “The Skin of Our Teeth”

Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Mikaal Sulaiman, “Macbeth”

Sound design of a musical

Simon Baker, “Girl From the North Country

Paul Gatehouse, “SIX: The Musical”

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, “Company”

Drew Levy, “A Strange Loop”

Gareth Owen, “MJ”

Direction of a play

Lileana Blain-Cruz, “The Skin of Our Teeth”

Camille A. Brown, “For Colored Girls Who Have considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf”

Sam Mendes, “The Lehman Trilogy”

Neil Pepe, “American Buffalo”

Les Waters, “Dana H.”

Direction of a musical

Stephen Brackett, “A Strange Loop”

Marianne Elliott, “Company”

Conor McPherson, “Girl From the North Country”

Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, “SIX: The Musical”

Christopher Wheeldon, “MJ”

Choreography

Camille A. Brown, “For Colored Girls Who Have considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf”

Warren Carlyle, “The Music Man”

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, “Six: The Musical”

Bill T. Jones, “Paradise Square”

Christopher Wheeldon, “MJ”

Orchestrations

David Cullen, “Company”

Tom Curran, “SIX: The Musical”

Simon Hale, “Girl From the North Country”

Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, “MJ”

Charlie Rosen, “A Strange Loop”