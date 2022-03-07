Podcast: History-making, Oscar-nominated Ariana DeBose
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Ariana DeBose has made history as the first Afro-Latino and openly queer woman to be nominated for an acting Academy Award. In this crossover episode with “The Envelope,” DeBose talks about the expectations she must carry, her experience with “West Side Story” and more.
Host: Mark Olson
Guests: Ariana DeBose
