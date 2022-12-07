Sarah Polley, Canadian (and American) treasure

Filmmaker, activist and onetime child actor Sarah Polley, 43, could draw director and screenplay nominations for the religious community-set sexual abuse drama “Women Talking.” That is, if the academy finally figures out what Polley’s native Canada long has known: She is a singular talent.

1998:

Atom Egoyan receives directing and screenplay Oscar nominations for “The Sweet Hereafter,” but Polley’s breakout performance as a young bus crash survivor goes unrecognized.

2008:

Polley’s beyond-her-years-mature direction of Julie Christie as an Alzheimer’s patient in “Away From Her” does not lead to an Oscar nomination, but Christie is nominated, and Polley receives …

... her only Academy Award nomination thus far, for adapted screenplay.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Genies recognize Polley and “Away From Her” with seven awards, including best director.

2013:

Polley’s intensely personal, critically beloved documentary “Stories We Tell” fails to nab an expected Oscar nomination, despite …

... a DGA nomination and Writers Guild of America, New York and Los Angeles critics groups and Directors Guild of Canada awards.

Number of major Canadian film and television award nominations Polley has received, from recognition for starring in the 1980s kids series “Ramona” to recent Canadian Screen Awards for writing the miniseries adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s “Alias Grace” and directing the comedy “Hey Lady!”

