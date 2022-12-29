‘Bardo’s’ emotional journey through themes of immigration, forgiveness and family

Photographing the surreal imagery of Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” cinematographer Darius Khondji connected with the characters through frame, color and light. Themes of immigration, forgiveness and family are articulated through the perspective of protagonist Silverio (Daniel Giménez Cacho), an acclaimed journalist on his way to accept an award in Hollywood. “The special thing about this film was Silverio himself,” notes Khondji. “We wanted to wrap the whole world around him.” For a sequence where Silverio boogies down to a vocals-only version of David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance,” the visual ballet for Khondji was an expression of intimacy and scale. Iñárritu and production designer Eugenio Caballero collaborated on the sequence filmed in a revitalized club in Mexico where dozens of light sources were choreographed to the actors’ movements. A transparent camera blended the lively energy and tenor of the scene while close-ups emphasized Silverio’s emotional journey. Khondji notes the process was an undertaking but he connected strongly to Iñárritu’s vision from the start. “When I read the script and talked to Alejandro, it was so personal. I felt I needed to work with this person, this man who really wants to tell the story of his life.”