Angela Bassett and the Oscars: When overdue is an understatement

Angela Bassett might receive her first Oscar nomination in 29 years for her supporting role as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The veteran actor-director is long overdue for an Oscar (and an Emmy).

Should she receive one, Bassett’s second Oscar nomination would follow her 1994 lead nomination for playing Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do with It.”

Bassett would be the fourth Black woman to receive multiple acting Oscar nominations, after Viola Davis (four), Octavia Spencer (three), and Whoopi Goldberg (two).

Bassett’s literally incendiary performance in “Waiting to Exhale” would become the stuff of legend, memes and GIFs. Only the NAACP Image Awards were savvy enough to recognize its power at the time.

Bassett’s seven Emmy nominations, including two for narration and one for a “Black Lady Sketch Show” guest spot, show her remarkable versatility but have not resulted in a win.

Bassett’s 2023 Golden Globe nomination for “Wakanda” is just her second. But she won last time, for her role as Turner.

No performance from a Marvel Cinematic Universe film has been nominated for an Oscar. Bassett breaking the streak would be especially apt.