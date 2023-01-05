Screenwriters reveal the highs and lows of telling their stories

Writer-director Rian Johnson. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

This was my foundation when I sat down to write “Knives Out”: try to shake off nostalgia and get back to what [Agatha] Christie’s books actually feel like. So set it in modern-day America. Make it personal, make it of the right here and now. And try something with it narratively that was genuinely exciting to me, the same way I imagine Christie did with each new book.

Advertisement

Cut to several years later. People enjoyed “Knives Out,” and the idle idea of making more of these things was now not just a reality, but a pressing one. It was time to write a script and to ask the question that sends fear down the spine of any writer: Where to begin? Read more >>