Screenwriters in their own words: The stories behind the stories of ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Tully’ and more

In Hollywood, many times the stories behind the scenes are just as interesting as those on the screen. So with awards season heating up once again, The Envelope asked the writers of this year’s most-talked-about contenders to reveal the creative processes behind their screenplays. Check out the links for the full first-person essays and continue to check this page throughout awards season for the latest additions.

Diablo Cody, “Tully”

Charlize Theron stars as Marlo in Jason Reitman's "Tully." Kimberly French / Focus Features

“Writing this script saved me. ‘Tully’ became my Tully, my helper, a glowing, soothing presence I could return to whenever I felt overwhelmed. My laptop was speckled with dried breast milk because I’d pump and type at the same time. The manual for the breast pump referred to the action as “expression,” which seemed appropriate. I was expressing all over the place, left and right, literally and figuratively. The relief was tremendous.”

Read more: Diablo Cody reveals how writing ‘Tully’ saved her »

Joe Robert Cole, “Black Panther”

From left to right, Florence Kasumba and Danai Gurira in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." Film Frame / Marvel Studios

“It was also deeply important to everyone involved with the film that we be respectful of Africa, its cultures and people. All too often the continent of over 50 nations has been painted with a broad brush and woefully misrepresented. We spoke to historians and consultants, and Ryan visited the continent. Hannah Beachler, our production designer, put together a Wakandan bible rooted in tireless research.”

Read more: Creating heroes — and inclusion — for all in 'Black Panther' »

Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan, “Wildlife”

Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal in "Wildlife." IFC Films

“Most of my process as a first-time writer was asking ‘why?’ Why am I making this? Why would this character behave this way? Much like I do as an actor, I tried to turn the material over inside myself and filter that through the characters. Slowly, the script began to shed skins and become itself.”

One book, two writers, one couple: How Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan adapted 'Wildlife' and survived »

Josh Singer, “First Man”

Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong in "First Man." Daniel McFadden / Universal Pictures / DreamWorks

“So I did what I had done on ‘Spotlight’ — I sent early drafts of the script to Neil [Armstrong]’s family and colleagues. And, not unlike Neil’s journey to the moon, my journey on the script was marked by early failure. Astronauts Dave Scott and Mike Collins were pretty tough. I’d gotten all sorts of technical details wrong. And some of my characterizations of Neil were off. An early scene had Neil repeatedly slamming a phone down on the receiver after finding out about the Apollo 1 fire. Jim Hansen and everyone else who knew Neil were up in arms. Neil would never do that.”

The challenge of writing 'First Man' took four years and a crash course in aeronautical engineering »