Six top producers reveal how they got the job done for their Oscar-contending films

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

Director/co-writer James Cameron

Why now? Look at our world! People need the escape. I got an incredible note forwarded to me from the Disney sub-distributor in Ukraine, if I can find the email. “In between the power outages and the air raids, people are waiting at the cinema when the doors open to see ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’” It’s great to hear that your movie’s reaching people in a war-torn country.

Decisive moment: When we got our first shots from Weta [FX] of what I call “the First Swim,” where the kids jump in the water, you don’t want to leave, and not just because of the world. It’s the performances. Sigourney Weaver as Kiri, looking with wonder — when she stays down [underwater], I want to stay down too because she represents me in that moment.

Auteur chemistry: No question Jim’s the auteur and has the final say, but there’s so much going on in these movies, I try to take stuff off of his shoulders, move it further down the road and give it back to him. If I can do seven hours a day with Weta effects so Jim only has to spend an hour? Boy, I’ve accomplished something.