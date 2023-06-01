How Emmy darlings Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub can relate
Rachel Brosnahan and her “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” dad, Tony Shalhoub, have had similar Emmy trajectories.
4-for-4
Brosnahan was nominated as lead actress in a comedy for each of the first four seasons of “Maisel,” and is a likely nominee this year for the show’s fifth and final season, mirroring …
8-for-8
... Shalhoub’s comedy lead actor nominations for every season he played detective Adrian Monk on USA’s “Monk” (2002-09).
2003, 2018
Shalhoub and Brosnahan each won Emmys from their first lead comedy nominations. Shalhoub won twice more for “Monk,” in 2005 and 2006.
40%
If Brosnahan wins this year for “Maisel,” she will have improved on Shalhoub’s 37.5 winning percentage for “Monk.” Although …
2010
... Like Shalhoub, who lost in his final year competing for “Monk” to Jim Parsons of “The Big Bang Theory” …
2023
Brosnahan faces intense competition from “Abbott Elementary’s” Quinta Brunson, whose on-the-rise, undeniable quality seems likely to override any “Maisel” final-season sentimentality.
12
But Brosnahan, 32, has plenty of time to catch up to Shalhoub’s dozen total Emmy nominations, which include …
4
... supporting for “Maisel” (with one win) especially given that Brosnahan ...
1
seeded her beloved-by-the-Television Academy status earlier, with a guest star nomination for her breakout role on Netflix’s “House of Cards.” Shalhoub’s breakout, on the less prestigious NBC series “Wings,” went unrecognized.
