How Emmy darlings Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub can relate

Illustration of Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel and Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman.

Rachel Brosnahan and her “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” dad, Tony Shalhoub, have had similar Emmy trajectories.

4-for-4

Brosnahan was nominated as lead actress in a comedy for each of the first four seasons of “Maisel,” and is a likely nominee this year for the show’s fifth and final season, mirroring …

8-for-8

... Shalhoub’s comedy lead actor nominations for every season he played detective Adrian Monk on USA’s “Monk” (2002-09).

2003, 2018

Shalhoub and Brosnahan each won Emmys from their first lead comedy nominations. Shalhoub won twice more for “Monk,” in 2005 and 2006.

40%

If Brosnahan wins this year for “Maisel,” she will have improved on Shalhoub’s 37.5 winning percentage for “Monk.” Although …

2010

... Like Shalhoub, who lost in his final year competing for “Monk” to Jim Parsons of “The Big Bang Theory” …

2023

Brosnahan faces intense competition from “Abbott Elementary’s” Quinta Brunson, whose on-the-rise, undeniable quality seems likely to override any “Maisel” final-season sentimentality.

12

But Brosnahan, 32, has plenty of time to catch up to Shalhoub’s dozen total Emmy nominations, which include …

4

... supporting for “Maisel” (with one win) especially given that Brosnahan ...

1

seeded her beloved-by-the-Television Academy status earlier, with a guest star nomination for her breakout role on Netflix’s “House of Cards.” Shalhoub’s breakout, on the less prestigious NBC series “Wings,” went unrecognized.