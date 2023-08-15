Advertisement
Awards

The mother of all breakthroughs

Illustration of Harriet Walter
Harriet Walter boasts more than four decades of stellar work on stage and screen.
(Illustration by Michael Dunbabin / For the Times)
By Carla Meyer
Harriet Walter, 72, has become an Emmy favorite after more than four decades of stellar work on stage and screen.

2 x 2

This year, like last, Walter is up for two guest star Emmys — for drama as the mostly uninvolved, occasionally offhandedly monstrous mother in “Succession,” and for comedy, as Rebecca’s kookier yet also emotionally distant mother on “Ted Lasso.”

5

Walter’s nomination total, including her 2020 recognition for “Succession.”

1988

A Royal Shakespeare Company stalwart, Walter won the Olivier Award for best actress in a revival (for “Twelfth Night,” “Three Sisters” and “A Question of Geography”) the same year her future “Succession” ex-husband Brian Cox won best actor in a revival, for “Titus Andronicus.”

1

Walter received a Tony nomination in 2009 for her performance as Queen Elizabeth I in “Mary Stuart.”

3

years (2009-11) Walter starred as a detective inspector on “Law and Order: UK.”

2011

Walter became a dame less than two years after her uncle, actor Christopher Lee, was knighted.

II, III, VII

Walter and Lee appeared in “Star Wars” films, but not together. Lee: “Attack of the Clones,” “Revenge of the Sith.” Walter: “The Force Awakens.”

2020

TV fans who only know her patrician British mum characters should check out Walter’s tongue-in-cheek performance as a Russian gymnast-turned-assassin on Season 3 of “Killing Eve.”

5

Walter has appeared in most English or Anglo/American Emmy sensations of the past decade, from “Succession,” “Lasso” and “Eve” to “Downton Abbey” and “The Crown.”

