The mother of all breakthroughs

(Illustration by Michael Dunbabin / For the Times)

Harriet Walter boasts more than four decades of stellar work on stage and screen.

Harriet Walter, 72, has become an Emmy favorite after more than four decades of stellar work on stage and screen.

2 x 2

This year, like last, Walter is up for two guest star Emmys — for drama as the mostly uninvolved, occasionally offhandedly monstrous mother in “Succession,” and for comedy, as Rebecca’s kookier yet also emotionally distant mother on “Ted Lasso.”

5

Walter’s nomination total, including her 2020 recognition for “Succession.”

1988

A Royal Shakespeare Company stalwart, Walter won the Olivier Award for best actress in a revival (for “Twelfth Night,” “Three Sisters” and “A Question of Geography”) the same year her future “Succession” ex-husband Brian Cox won best actor in a revival, for “Titus Andronicus.”

1

Walter received a Tony nomination in 2009 for her performance as Queen Elizabeth I in “Mary Stuart.”

3

years (2009-11) Walter starred as a detective inspector on “Law and Order: UK.”

2011

Walter became a dame less than two years after her uncle, actor Christopher Lee, was knighted.

II, III, VII

Walter and Lee appeared in “Star Wars” films, but not together. Lee: “Attack of the Clones,” “Revenge of the Sith.” Walter: “The Force Awakens.”

2020

TV fans who only know her patrician British mum characters should check out Walter’s tongue-in-cheek performance as a Russian gymnast-turned-assassin on Season 3 of “Killing Eve.”

5

Walter has appeared in most English or Anglo/American Emmy sensations of the past decade, from “Succession,” “Lasso” and “Eve” to “Downton Abbey” and “The Crown.”