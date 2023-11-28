Advertisement
Don’t know Lily Gladstone? The ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ star is no newcomer

An illustration of Lily Gladstone as she appears in "Killers of the Flower Moon."
Lily Gladstone provides an emotional center for Martin Scorsese’s 3½-hour film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”
(ILLUSTRATION BY NATALIA AGATTE / FOR THE TIMES
)
By Carla Meyer
Lily Gladstone, who plays an Osage Nation member married to a white criminal (Leonardo DiCaprio), provides an emotional center for director Martin Scorsese’s 3½-hour film “Killers of the Flower Moon” and is a strong contender for a lead actress Oscar nomination.

3

Gladstone, who is of Siksikaitsitapi and Niimiipuu heritage, would be the third Indigenous lead actress Academy Award nominee, after Keisha Castle-Hughes (“Whale Rider”) and Yalitza Aparicio (“Roma”), and the …

1st

... from the United States.

2016

Gladstone broke out in indie filmmaker Kelly Reichardt’s “Certain Women,” in which Gladstone’s isolated, heartbreakingly hopeful rancher becomes enamored of a continuing-education teacher played by Kristen Stewart.

20+

Accolades Gladstone received from critics’ groups and other awards bodies for “Certain Women,” including …

2

An Independent Spirit Award nomination and a Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. supporting actress win. Things look even brighter for Gladstone with the eminently higher profile “Flower Moon,” especially given that …

60%

... of Scorsese-DiCaprio movies before “Flower Moon” featured women who would become multiple Oscar nominees — Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator”), Michelle Williams (“Shutter Island”) and Margot Robbie (“The Wolf of Wall Street”) — although …

1

... Only Blanchett was nominated directly (and won in supporting) for a Scorsese film. Perhaps the more remarkable stat is that …

33%

... of the six Scorsese-DiCaprio movies to date have featured women (Williams and Gladstone) who hail from Montana, which has a total population just north of 1 million. More specifically, Williams and Gladstone both were born in Kalispell, which holds fewer than …

30,000

... people. Reichardt favorite Williams also appeared in the Montana-set “Certain Women,” although she and Gladstone had different storylines.

