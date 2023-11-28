Don’t know Lily Gladstone? The ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ star is no newcomer

(ILLUSTRATION BY NATALIA AGATTE / FOR THE TIMES )

Lily Gladstone provides an emotional center for Martin Scorsese’s 3½-hour film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Lily Gladstone, who plays an Osage Nation member married to a white criminal (Leonardo DiCaprio), provides an emotional center for director Martin Scorsese’s 3½-hour film “Killers of the Flower Moon” and is a strong contender for a lead actress Oscar nomination.

3

Gladstone, who is of Siksikaitsitapi and Niimiipuu heritage, would be the third Indigenous lead actress Academy Award nominee, after Keisha Castle-Hughes (“Whale Rider”) and Yalitza Aparicio (“Roma”), and the …

1st

... from the United States.

2016

Gladstone broke out in indie filmmaker Kelly Reichardt’s “Certain Women,” in which Gladstone’s isolated, heartbreakingly hopeful rancher becomes enamored of a continuing-education teacher played by Kristen Stewart.

20+

Accolades Gladstone received from critics’ groups and other awards bodies for “Certain Women,” including …

2

An Independent Spirit Award nomination and a Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. supporting actress win. Things look even brighter for Gladstone with the eminently higher profile “Flower Moon,” especially given that …

60%

... of Scorsese-DiCaprio movies before “Flower Moon” featured women who would become multiple Oscar nominees — Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator”), Michelle Williams (“Shutter Island”) and Margot Robbie (“The Wolf of Wall Street”) — although …

1

... Only Blanchett was nominated directly (and won in supporting) for a Scorsese film. Perhaps the more remarkable stat is that …

33%

... of the six Scorsese-DiCaprio movies to date have featured women (Williams and Gladstone) who hail from Montana, which has a total population just north of 1 million. More specifically, Williams and Gladstone both were born in Kalispell, which holds fewer than …

30,000

... people. Reichardt favorite Williams also appeared in the Montana-set “Certain Women,” although she and Gladstone had different storylines.