Thelma Schoonmaker shattering the cutting-room ceiling

(ILLUSTRATION BY NATALIA AGATTE / FOR THE TIMES )

Thelma Schoonmaker is a likely Oscar nominee for her work on “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Film editor and longtime Martin Scorsese collaborator Thelma Schoonmaker, 83, could break a few Oscar records with “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

9

An Academy Award nomination for “Flower Moon” would give Schoonmaker the most film-editing nominations ever.

2

Schoonmaker and Steven Spielberg’s go-to editor, Michael Kahn, who turns 93 on Dec. 8, are tied atop the all-time nominations list at eight apiece.

3

Schoonmaker won Oscars for “Raging Bull,” “The Aviator” and “The Departed.”

4

A 2024 Oscar for Schoonmaker would break a four-way tie among her, Kahn, the late Ralph Dawson and Daniel Mandell for most film-editing Oscar wins.

1

Schoonmaker Oscar nomination came for a film not directed by Scorsese: the 1970 documentary “Woodstock,” directed by Michael Wadleigh.

10

Beloved by BAFTA, Schoonmaker has received 10 editing nominations, two wins (for “Raging Bull” and “Goodfellas”) and in …

2019

... a BAFTA Fellowship lifetime achievement award. Although the UK awards body treats Schoonmaker like part of the crown, she was born in Algiers to American parents. But Michael Powell, Schoonmaker’s renowned late filmmaker husband, was English.

