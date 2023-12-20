Even the failures can be stunning in ‘Nyad’

Cinematographer Claudio Miranda has a way with water. The “Life of Pi” Oscar winner returns to turbulent tides in “Nyad,” a triumphant true story about distance swimmer Diana Nyad (Annette Bening) who braved the 110-mile crossing from Cuba to Florida at the age of 64. Her inspirational story, directed by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, visually blends imagery shot inside a water tank with practical work from the open sea to recreate the historical journey. Miranda and underwater cinematographer Pete Zuccarini captured the beauty of her struggles through inspiring portraits as her team, played by Jodie Foster and Rhys Ifans, supports her during the 53-hour affair. “For me, it was about trying to get as close to Annette as possible as she’s swimming,” says Miranda. “I thought it would be best to be more intimate with her as she’s swimming while still trying to figure out what the story was giving us and what we wanted to show.” In one climactic moment, memories from a troubled childhood spark hallucinations of colorful raindrops that transform into fiery jellyfish as they land in the sea. She screams as if they are attacking her before passing out from shock. It marks her third failed attempt. But for Nyad, she is resolved to “never, ever give up.”