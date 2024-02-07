Oscars’ many decades of Robert De Niro

(Illustration by Natalia Agatte / For The Times)

Robert De Niro could take home his third Oscar statuette.

With his supporting actor Oscar nomination for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Robert De Niro already has reached some Academy Awards milestones — and would hit more with a win.

8

De Niro’s acting nomination for “Flower Moon” is his eighth. He joins …

16

... other people in history with eight or more acting nominations.

80

De Niro is the second oldest person to receive an eighth acting nomination, after Judi Dench, who was 87 when nominated in supporting for “Belfast” in 2022.

3

De Niro is eyeing his third Oscar, after winning in supporting on his first nomination, for “The Godfather Part II” (1974), and as lead in “Raging Bull” (1980).

2

If he wins this year, he would be the second oldest winner in supporting, after Christopher Plummer (82 when he won in 2012 for “Beginners”).

7

With a win this year, De Niro would join seven others in one of the Academy Awards’ most exclusive groups -- three-time acting Oscar winners.

43

At 43 years, De Niro’s stretch between Oscar wins would be the longest among three-time acting winners.

47

De Niro and Jodie Foster are up for Oscars again (Foster in supporting, for “Nyad”) 47 years after both were nominated for “Taxi Driver.”

1992

The second time Foster and De Niro vied for acting awards in the same year. De Niro lost in supporting for “Cape Fear” but Foster grabbed a second lead Oscar, for “The Silence of the Lambs.”

3

Foster also could win a third acting Oscar in March. If both win …

1

... It would be the first time two performers won third acting awards in the same year.

