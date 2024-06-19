20 years ago at the Emmys: ‘The Amazing Race’ continues its amazing streak

“Amazing Race” executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer was happy to hold some Emmy gold ... again. The series had consecutive wins for the category’s first decade.

Reality fans had a bit of a challenge on their hands trying to watch their favorite shows at the Emmys a couple decades ago. Though the reality-competition program and reality program categories were first introduced in 2000, only one was part of the live telecast. And in 2004, there was a notable contrast in the spectacle with which each award was handed out. Reality-competition program got an extended bit onstage with host Garry Shandling and two nonindustry people to present the award, which was given out on Sept. 16, 2004. But plain old reality competition earned its award at the separate Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards a few days earlier, on Sept. 12. At least both ceremonies were held in the Shrine Auditorium.

Keeping it really real

Who better to present a reality TV show award … on live television before millions … than a couple of regular, totally real people? Well, that was the bit as Shandling helped usher two totally regular people — Bruce Milem and Amy Shoalson — onto the Shrine stage, blindfolded and wearing headphones, having no idea where they were going.

“We have flown people in from out of town,” Shandling told the audience. Shoalson and Milem stared at the audience before them, dumbfounded, then started recognizing some famous faces, calling out Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and others. “They don’t know where they are…. They were in a trailer in the back, blindfolded.”

“I’m a fan of everybody out here,” said Milem. “I love you guys, man.” Meanwhile, Shoalson kept saying, “Oh, my God.”

“You had no idea, right?” Shandling asked. “You were just told you were going to present a category. OK, you’re going to read this with me. I’m going to help you.” He pointed out the prompter, and moments later… “The Amazing Race” (CBS) won the award, which by then was no surprise: The series had been nominated in the category every year since it began, and it won every single year until 2010. (It came back for three additional wins after the streak was broken.)

Still, executive producer Bertram van Munster, who came up to the stage to accept the award, said: “I really didn’t expect this.” He thanked his fellow producers, including Jerry Bruckheimer, who also took the stage, and the Television Academy, the below-the-line workers and the audience. It’s a big deal, he noted, “moving 11 teams of crazy Americans through extraordinary, 57,000-mile adventures in under 30 days around the globe.”

“Race” just couldn’t be beaten, but the competition was strong: “American Idol” (Fox) was in the running and would eventually be nominated each year until 2012, but it never won beyond receiving a Governors Award in 2007; “The Apprentice” (NBC) received the first of an ultimate two nominations in the category, but it never won; this was the sole nomination for “Last Comic Standing” (NBC); and while “Survivor” (CBS) has five nominations in this category; it’s never won. (Though it did win non-fiction program — special class in 2001.)

Shoes, straights and ‘Queer Eye’

Meanwhile, “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” (Bravo) received its first and only win in the reality program category at the nontelevised Creative Arts Emmy ceremony. (Netflix’s rebooted version has won multiple times in the structured reality program category.) William Shatner presented the award for the show, handing it over to executive producer David Collins, who noted the concept for the show originated when his creative partner and he were arguing over Dolce Gabbana slip-ons at Barneys. “We realized that you don’t have to be gay to like great shoes,” Collins said. And so the idea for “five gay superheroes out to save the world one straight guy at a time” was born.

“Queer Eye” was up against first-time category nominees “Colonial House” (PBS), “Penn & Teller: Bulls—!” (Showtime) and “Project Greenlight” (Showtime), which was on the second of its ultimate three nominations. None of those shows won the category Emmy during their run. But the nomination of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” (ABC) presaged the next two years when “Home Edition” would win the category in 2005 and 2006.