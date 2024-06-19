Larry David’s reasons for aggrievement

Larry David had extraordinary runs with both “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” the latter of which concluded its run this year. Yet you would never know it from David’s measly Emmy count.

29

David’s nomination total, for writing and producing “Seinfeld,” producing and starring in “Curb” and hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

2

He has won twice, for producing and writing for “Seinfeld.” Both wins came …

31

... years ago.

16

Nominations David has received for “Curb Your Enthusiasm” without winning, including …

6

... for comedy lead. This total could be viewed as a feat on its own considering David plays a version of himself and often seems on the edge of breaking character.

51

The “nomination is the award” trend unfortunately extends to the whole show, which has been nominated 51 times but won just …

2

... Emmys, for directing (Robert B. Weide, 2003) and single-camera picture editing (Steven Rasch, 2012).

4%

The show’s win rate is …

3

... Pretty (1), pretty (2), pretty (3) sad.