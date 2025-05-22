2025 Emmy predictions: best actor, limited series/TV movie

As expected, Colin Farrell waddles apart for his nigh-unrecognizable turn as the reimagined Bat-nemesis in “The Penguin.” Farrell has collected many honors for the role, including the SAG Award, and is in front in Round 1 of the BuzzMeter — though not uncatchably so.

“Colin Farrell is just as strong as co-star [Cristin] Milioti in this corresponding category,” says Trey Mangum, “but I do think he has a bit more competition here because Bryan Tyree Henry could very easily be on his heels, the way he elevates ‘Dope Thief.’”

Kristen Baldwin echoes the sentiments of several panelists in elevating Henry above his show: “Though ‘Dope Thief’ was uneven, Brian Tyree Henry’s performance as a small-time crook who ends up on the bad side of a very dangerous cartel was consistently fantastic.”

Tracy Brown agrees Henry is “overdue for some Emmys love,” but says, “Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna make up one of my favorite creative power couples, so it was great to see them reunited in ‘La Máquina.’”

“Doesn’t it feel like Colin Farrell already won the Emmy for his entertaining turn in ‘The Penguin’?” asks Glenn Whipp. “Maybe it’s time to start the Stephen Graham (‘Adolescence’) bandwagon.” Lorraine Ali is already on it: “Stephen Graham’s haunting performance as the father of a teen who’s accused of murder should be at the front of the pack.”

For Graham, who co-created and co-wrote “Adolescence,” an Emmy nom would be the first of his 35-year career (he has shared SAG honors, for instance, for his work in “Boardwalk Empire”).

Matt Roush sums it up, with Farrell favored but many others in play: “Buried under prosthetics yet commanding the screen, Colin Farrell as ‘The Penguin’ looks like the performance to beat … [but] let’s not forget that upstart, Robert De Niro.”

1. Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

2. Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”

3. Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

4. Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

5. Aaron Pierre, “Rebel Ridge”

6. Gael García Bernal, “La Máquina”

7. (tie) Robert De Niro, “Zero Day”

7. (tie) Josh Andrés Rivera, “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez”

Los Angeles Times Lorraine Ali 1. (tie) Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

1. (tie) Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”

1. (tie) Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

4. Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

5. Robert De Niro, “Zero Day”



"Stephen Graham's haunting performance as the father of a teen who's accused of murder should be at the front of the pack. 'Dope Thief' may not be this year's strongest limited series, but Brian Tyree Henry is stellar as a mild-mannered thief who makes a living ripping off dope dealers." Entertainment Weekly Kristen Baldwin 1. Colin Farrell, "The Penguin"

2. Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”

3. Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

4. Gael García Bernal, “La Máquina”

5. Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”



"Though 'Dope Thief' was uneven, Brian Tyree Henry's performance as a small-time crook who ends up on the bad side of a very dangerous cartel was consistently fantastic." Los Angeles Times Tracy Brown 1. Colin Farrell, "The Penguin"

2. Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”

3. Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

4. Gael García Bernal, “La Máquina”

5. Jimmy O. Yang, “Interior Chinatown”



"Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna make up one of my favorite creative power couples, so it was great to see them reunited in 'La Máquina,' where the former plays an aging boxer who is feeling the repercussions of his chosen profession. And the always-fantastic Bryan Tyree Henry is overdue for some Emmys love."