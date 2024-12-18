Advertisement
Steve McQueen back in the awards race

Steve McQueen. Who's Counting.
(Natalia Agatte / For The Times)
By Carla Meyer
British filmmaker Steve McQueen, highly honored at home, is back in the Hollywood awards picture with his World War II drama “Blitz,” in which a young boy (Elliott Heffernan) tries to make his way home through the perils of wartime to his single mother (Saoirse Ronan) after they are separated.

1

McQueen won a best picture Academy Award for the searing 2013 drama “12 Years a Slave,” which won …

3

... Oscars in all — also for supporting actress (Lupita Nyong’o) and adapted screenplay (John Ridley), from …

9

... nominations. McQueen lost the directing award to Alfonso Cuarón (“Gravity”). He is one of only …

6

... Black men ever nominated for a directing Oscar. (No Black woman has been nominated.)

2

With “Blitz,” McQueen could become the first Black director nominated twice.

16-1

Ratio of BAFTA to Emmy nominations for McQueen’s 2020 small-screen masterpiece “Small Axe,” a five-film exploration of West Indian immigrants in London.

6-0

BAFTA vs. Emmy wins for “Small Axe.”

2

McQueen did not win from his two BAFTA directing nominations (“12 Years a Slave,” “Small Axe”) but did receive …

2009, 2018

... The best first-feature film award for “Hunger,” and a noncompetitive John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing.

2022

Sir Steve McQueen received one of the U.K.’s highest noncompetitive awards, a royal knighthood.

