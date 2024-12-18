Steve McQueen back in the awards race

British filmmaker Steve McQueen, highly honored at home, is back in the Hollywood awards picture with his World War II drama “Blitz,” in which a young boy (Elliott Heffernan) tries to make his way home through the perils of wartime to his single mother (Saoirse Ronan) after they are separated.
McQueen won a best picture Academy Award for the searing 2013 drama “12 Years a Slave,” which won …
... Oscars in all — also for supporting actress (Lupita Nyong’o) and adapted screenplay (John Ridley), from …
... nominations. McQueen lost the directing award to Alfonso Cuarón (“Gravity”). He is one of only …
... Black men ever nominated for a directing Oscar. (No Black woman has been nominated.)
With “Blitz,” McQueen could become the first Black director nominated twice.
Ratio of BAFTA to Emmy nominations for McQueen’s 2020 small-screen masterpiece “Small Axe,” a five-film exploration of West Indian immigrants in London.
BAFTA vs. Emmy wins for “Small Axe.”
McQueen did not win from his two BAFTA directing nominations (“12 Years a Slave,” “Small Axe”) but did receive …
... The best first-feature film award for “Hunger,” and a noncompetitive John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing.
Sir Steve McQueen received one of the U.K.’s highest noncompetitive awards, a royal knighthood.
