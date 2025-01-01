‘Truths’ about Marianne Jean-Baptiste’s Oscar chances

Marianne Jean-Baptiste has gained serious momentum toward a lead actress Oscar nomination with her performance as a depressed, caustic Londoner in “Hard Truths,” her second heart-wrenching collaboration with filmmaker Mike Leigh.
10+
For “Hard Truths,” Jean-Baptiste already has received a Golden Globe nomination, a British Independent Film Award and New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco critics group awards, among other honors.
2
A 2025 Oscar nod would be Jean-Baptiste’s second, after a supporting nomination …
28
years ago for her performance in Leigh’s “Secrets & Lies” as a self-possessed young woman who tracks down her anxious birth mother (Brenda Blethyn). But more people likely know …
7
Jean-Baptiste for playing an FBI special agent on “Without a Trace” during its 2002-09 run. That critically acclaimed CBS procedural drew ...
15 million
viewers for some episodes, whereas “Secrets & Lies” brought in about ...
3 million-4 million
viewers during a North American theatrical run that topped out at $13.4 million. But Leigh’s ”kitchen sink”-style British dramas have received …
17
… previous Oscar nominations. If she wins,
1
Jean-Baptiste would be the first above-the-line Academy Award for a Leigh film. Thus far …
2
Oscars have been awarded to Leigh movies, for makeup and costume design for the 1999 musical theater-based period piece “Topsy-Turvy.”
1997, 2005
Previous Leigh-directed lead actress nominees Blethyn and (especially) Imelda Staunton (“Vera Drake”) were favored before Frances McDormand (“Fargo”) and Hilary Swank (“Million Dollar Baby”), respectively, won instead. Swank ...
12/2024
… had gained an edge as a mid- to late-awards season favorite — the same vibe Jean-Baptiste is giving with her December critics group successes this year.
