BAFTA Tea Party, key stop in the Oscar race, canceled due to L.A. wildfires
The annual British Academy of Film and Television Arts Tea Party, a mainstay of the awards circuit, has been canceled for 2025 due to the wildfires that have caused widespread mayhem and two confirmed deaths across the Los Angeles area.
“In light of the dangerous winds and wildfires in Los Angeles, we are cancelling this weekend’s BAFTA Tea Party,” the organization announced in a statement Wednesday. “The safety of our colleagues, friends and peers in Los Angeles remains our utmost priority and our thoughts are with everyone impacted.”
More than 1,000 homes, businesses and other buildings have burned and at least two people are dead in wildfires burning across L.A. County, making this one of the most destructive firestorms to hit the region in memory.
Originally scheduled for Saturday at The Four Seasons Hotel at Beverly Hills, the BAFTA Tea Party is a traditional stop for awards hopefuls who want to court members of BAFTA and the film academy — between which there is significant overlap, especially among the British contingent — during the Oscar nominations voting window.
More than 1,000 homes, business and other buildings have been destroyed since multiple L.A. County fires broke out Tuesday amid a “life-threatening and destructive” windstorm and more than eight months without measurable rainfall.
