Does ‘Anora’ have all the right moves for Oscar voters?

Movies about, or at least prominently featuring, exotic dancers are not uncommon, but it’s rare for them to clean up at the box office and the Academy Awards. If “Anora” star Mikey Madison wins a statuette, she will be the first performer in such a role to do so in four decades: Mary Steenburgen scored the supporting actress trophy for 1980’s “Melvin and Howard,” and while Natalie Portman and Marisa Tomei were nominated for portraying strippers in 2004’s “Closer” and 2008’s “The Wrestler,” respectively, neither won an Oscar for those performances.

“We’re the Millers,” a 2013 comedy starring Jennifer Aniston, is the top-grossing film with a major character versed in the art of exotic dancing. Next up: “The Full Monty,” a U.K.-set 1997 ensemble movie that was nominated for four Oscars, two behind “Anora.”

The first two “Magic Mike” movies also rank among the top 10, along with 1983’s “Flashdance,” starring Jennifer Beals, and 2019’s “Hustlers,” led by Jennifer Lopez.

Like “The Full Monty,” “Anora” received a best picture nomination. Yura Borisov’s supporting turn, as well as Sean Baker’s directing and screenplay, also were recognized. The film has grossed $36.5 million as of Feb. 10.