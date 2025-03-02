Conan O’Brien hosts the Oscars

In a pre-recorded bit, Conan O’Brien launched his hosting duties at the 97th Acadamy Awards with a nod to “The Substance,” climbing out of Demi Moore’s back but going back in to look for a lost shoe. He finished his opening monologue nearly 20 minutes later with a song-and-dance number featuring a piano-playing sandworm from “Dune” and a dancing Deadpool.

In between, the comedian and former late-night host delivered a sharply written segment that gave tribute to the ceremony’s nominees while also subjecting many of the attendees to some good-natured ribbing. Timothée Chalamet was one of the most prominent targets, and the 29-year-old lead actor nominee for “A Complete Unknown” was a good sport, smiling through the teasing, which included a look at his early “headshot” — an ultrasound of a fetus.

Following a “Wizard of Oz/Wicked” duet featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, O’Brien kicked off his monologue with “I know what you’re thinking. Did Conan not have work done? Seriously, he looks his age.”

Advertisement

He noted how the Oscars “is Hollywood’s biggest night—which starts at 4 in the afternoon! Everyone here just had brunch. I don’t understand it.”

Moments later, he quipped how Netflix came into the Oscars leading all studios with “18, count them, price increases.”

From among the best picture nominees, O’Brien joked that the “Conclave” logline is “A movie about the Catholic Church... but don’t worry.”

Advertisement

O’Brien got a little edgy when he took comedic aim at Karla Sofia Gascón, a lead actress nominee for Netflix’s “Emila Perez.” Gascon’s resurfaced tweets about Black Lives Matter, Muslims and other topics sparked a firestorm during the awards season. Noting that Sean Baker’s “Anora”

“uses the F-word 479 times. That’s four more than the record set by Karla Sofia Gascón’s publicist.” He followed the quip with “Karla, if you are going to tweet about the Oscars, remember, my name is Jimmy Kimmel.” Both lines scored big with the audience.

Special guest star of the opening was Adam Sandler, who showed up in a hoodie and shorts. After O’Brien ridiculed him for his poor wardrobe, Sandler fled in mock anger.

Advertisement

Before he closed, O’Brien highlighted the devastating destruction of the recent wildfires that struck Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

“The people of Los Angeles have been through a terrible ordeal,” he said. “In a moment such as this, any awards show can seem self-indulgent and superfluous.” Noting the hard word of the industry’s craftpeople, O’Brien said that “even in the face of terrible wildfires and divisive politics, the work continues,” indicating the Oscars is a symbol of resilience and strength.