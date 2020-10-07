Bestsellers list Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante (Europa: $26) A teenage girl comes of age, with difficulty, in ’90s Naples, Italy.

2. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

3. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

4. Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf: $28) A Stanford PhD candidate and Ghanaian immigrant seeks to cure depression and addiction.

5. All the Devils Are Here by Louise Penny (Minotaur: $29) Chief Inspector Gamache visits Paris with his family and gets entangled in a mystery.

6. The Evening and the Morning by Ken Follett (Viking: $36) At the end of the Dark Ages, England is attacked from two sides in this prequel to “The Pillars of the Earth.”

7. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

8. Squeeze Me by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf: $29) The president politicizes the mysterious death of a high-society Palm Beach luminary, placing the blame on immigrants.

9. Piranesi by Susanna Clarke (Bloomsbury: $27) The long-awaited follow-up to “Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell.”

10. Jack by Marilynne Robinson (FSG: $27) The author returns to the fictional community of Gilead, Iowa, for a fourth time.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Rage by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster: $30) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist’s account of President Trump’s conduct as the COVID-19 pandemic spread.

2. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

3. Solutions and Other Problems by Allie Brosh (Gallery: $30) A collection of illustrated essays from the author of “Hyperbole and a Half.”

4. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

5. All We Can Save by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Katharine K. Wilkinson (One World: $29) A collection of essays on global warming by women at the top of their diverse fields.

6. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.

7. Disloyal by Michael Cohen (Skyhorse: $33) A tell-all from President Trump’s former lawyer-fixer.

8. Eat a Peach by David Chang, Gabe Ulla (Clarkson Potter: $28) The Korean American chef describes his rise to the top in the restaurant business.

9. The Meaning of Mariah Carey by Mariah Carey (Andy Cohen: $30) A memoir from the singer-songwriter.

10. Too Much and Never Enough by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster: $28) A tell-all from the niece of President Trump.

Paperback fiction

1. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

2. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

3. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Anchor: $16)

4. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $18)

5. The Testaments by Margaret Atwood (Anchor: $17)

6. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $17)

7. Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk (Riverhead: $17)

8. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

9. When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole (Morrow: $17)

10. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Simon & Schuster: $18)

2. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon: $16)

3. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

4. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

5. Year of the Monkey by Patti Smith (Vintage: $16)

6. The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander (New Press: $19)

7. So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal: $17)

8. A Woman of No Importance by Sonia Purnell (Penguin: $18)

9. The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson (Vintage: $18)

10. When They Call You a Terrorist by Patrisse Khan-Cullors, asha bandele (St. Martin’s Griffin: $17)