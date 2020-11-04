Bestsellers List Sun., Nov. 8, 2020

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Searcher by Tana French (Viking: $27) A recently divorced retired Chicago cop settles down in a quiet Irish village where he gets dragged into a mystery.

2. Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam (Ecco: $28) Hoping to enjoy a quiet getaway, a New York City couple and their two teenage kids get word of a disaster unfolding in the city.

3. Piranesi by Susanna Clarke (Bloomsbury: $27) The long-awaited follow-up to “Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell.”

4. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

5. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

6. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

7. All the Devils Are Here by Louise Penny (Minotaur: $29) Chief Inspector Gamache visits Paris with his family and gets entangled in a mystery.

8. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham (Doubleday: $30) Jake Brigance, the hero of “A Time to Kill,” is back in a new courtroom drama.

9. The Silence by Don DeLillo (Scribner: $22) In 2022, five people in Manhattan face a global catastrophe.

10. Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf: $28) A Stanford PhD candidate and Ghanaian immigrant seeks to cure depression and addiction.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

2. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

3. The 99% Invisible City by Roman Mars, Kurt Kohlstedt (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt: $30) Writers from the “99% Invisible” podcast explore hidden design elements in the urban environment.

4. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $30) A memoir from the Oscar-winning actor.

5. Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) The host of TV’s “Barefoot Contessa” shares a collection of 85 new recipes.

6. Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World by Fareed Zakaria (Norton: $27) The CNN anchor looks ahead to the world after COVID-19.

7. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.

8. Ottolenghi Flavor by Yotam Ottolenghi, Ixta Belfrage (Ten Speed: $35) A vegetarian cookbook from the longtime culinary collaborators.

9. How to Write One Song by Jeff Tweedy (Dutton: $23) A guide to finding the inspiration needed for songwriting.

10. Accidentally Wes Anderson by Wally Koval (Voracious: $35) A travelogue, of sorts, visiting locations around the world that invoke imagined settings from the director’s films.

Paperback fiction

1. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

2. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

3. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Anchor: $16)

4. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central: $17)

5. Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo (Grove: $17)

6. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $17)

7. The Topeka School by Ben Lerner (Picador: $17)

8. Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi (Vintage: $17)

9. There There by Tommy Orange (Vintage: $16)

10. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

2. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon: $16)

3. Intimations by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $11)

4. My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Simon & Schuster: $18)

5. The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson (Vintage: $18)

6. The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander (New Press: $19)

7. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

8. The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $17)

9. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

10. Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $26)

