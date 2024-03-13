The week’s bestselling books, March 17
Hardcover fiction
1. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.
2. The Hunter by Tana French (Viking: $32) A taut tale of retribution and family set in the Irish countryside.
3. Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange (Knopf, $29) Three generations of a family trace the legacy of the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864 and the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.
4. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.
5. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House: $28) A sweeping historical tale focused on a single house in the New England woods.
6. Good Material by Dolly Alderton (Knopf: $28) A story of heartbreak and friendship and how to survive both.
7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
8. Prophet Song by Paul Lynch (Atlantic Monthly Press: $26) A family copes with the rise of fascism in a dystopian Ireland.
9. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
10. Anita de Monte Laughs Last by Xochitl Gonzalez (Flatiron Books: $29) A first-generation Ivy League student uncovers the genius work of a female artist decades after her suspicious death.
…
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The House of Hidden Meanings by RuPaul (Dey Street Books: $30) A brutally honest new memoir from the pop culture icon.
2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
3. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
4. Grief Is for People by Sloane Crosley (MCD: $27) A deeply moving and suspenseful portrait of friendship and loss.
5. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
6. Burn Book by Kara Swisher (Simon & Schuster: $30) An accounting of the tech industry and its founders who wanted to change the world but broke it instead.
7. Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions by Ed Zwick (Gallery Books: $29) The filmmaker’s dishy, behind-the-scenes look at working with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.
8. Alphabetical Diaries by Sheila Heti (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $27) A record of the author’s thoughts across 10 years, rearranged into sentences from A to Z.
9. Radiant by Brad Gooch (Harper: $40) A look at the life of legendary American artist Keith Haring.
10. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg (Random House: $30) An exploration of what makes conversations work.
…
Paperback fiction
1. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $18)
2. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
3. Bride by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $19)
4. I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai (Penguin Books: $19)
5. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Atria: $17)
6. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Penguin: $19)
7. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
8. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
9. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $19)
10. Big Swiss by Jen Beagin (Scribner: $17)
…
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Picador: $20)
2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
3. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)
4. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $20)
5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D. (Penguin: $19)
6. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $18)
7. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $18)
8. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
9. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
10. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)
More to Read
Sign up for our Book Club newsletter
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.