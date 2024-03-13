The week’s bestselling books, March 17

Hardcover fiction

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.

2. The Hunter by Tana French (Viking: $32) A taut tale of retribution and family set in the Irish countryside.

3. Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange (Knopf, $29) Three generations of a family trace the legacy of the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864 and the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.

4. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.

5. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House: $28) A sweeping historical tale focused on a single house in the New England woods.

6. Good Material by Dolly Alderton (Knopf: $28) A story of heartbreak and friendship and how to survive both.

7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

8. Prophet Song by Paul Lynch (Atlantic Monthly Press: $26) A family copes with the rise of fascism in a dystopian Ireland.

9. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

10. Anita de Monte Laughs Last by Xochitl Gonzalez (Flatiron Books: $29) A first-generation Ivy League student uncovers the genius work of a female artist decades after her suspicious death.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The House of Hidden Meanings by RuPaul (Dey Street Books: $30) A brutally honest new memoir from the pop culture icon.

2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

3. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

4. Grief Is for People by Sloane Crosley (MCD: $27) A deeply moving and suspenseful portrait of friendship and loss.

5. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

6. Burn Book by Kara Swisher (Simon & Schuster: $30) An accounting of the tech industry and its founders who wanted to change the world but broke it instead.

7. Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions by Ed Zwick (Gallery Books: $29) The filmmaker’s dishy, behind-the-scenes look at working with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

8. Alphabetical Diaries by Sheila Heti (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $27) A record of the author’s thoughts across 10 years, rearranged into sentences from A to Z.

9. Radiant by Brad Gooch (Harper: $40) A look at the life of legendary American artist Keith Haring.

10. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg (Random House: $30) An exploration of what makes conversations work.

Paperback fiction

1. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $18)

2. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

3. Bride by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $19)

4. I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai (Penguin Books: $19)

5. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Atria: $17)

6. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Penguin: $19)

7. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

8. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

9. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $19)

10. Big Swiss by Jen Beagin (Scribner: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Picador: $20)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

3. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)

4. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $20)

5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D. (Penguin: $19)

6. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $18)

7. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial: $18)

8. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

9. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

10. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)

