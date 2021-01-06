Bestsellers List Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.
2. Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline (Ballantine: $29) A return to the world of OASIS in a sequel to “Ready Player One.”
3. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.
4. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.
5. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.
6. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.
7. The Searcher by Tana French (Viking: $27) A recently divorced retired Chicago cop settles down in a quiet Irish village where he gets dragged into a mystery.
8. Homeland Elegies by Ayad Akhtar (Little, Brown: $28) A multilayered narrative based on the author’s own family’s conflict through the Trump era.
9. Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam (Ecco: $28) Hoping to enjoy a quiet getaway, a New York City couple and their two teenage kids get word of a disaster unfolding in the city.
10. Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf: $28) A Stanford PhD candidate and Ghanaian immigrant seeks to cure depression and addiction.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. A Promised Land by Barack Obama (Crown: $45) The first Black president of the U.S. offers a personal account of the issues faced early in his presidency.
2. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.
3. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
5. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.
6. Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) The host of TV’s “Barefoot Contessa” shares a collection of 85 new recipes.
7. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.
8. 100 Cookies by Sarah Kieffer (Chronicle: $28) A very sweet cookbook from the author of “The Vanilla Bean Baking Blog.”
9. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $30) A memoir from the Oscar-winning actor.
10. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady writes an in-depth and personal autobiography.
Paperback fiction
1. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)
2. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
3. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $17)
4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
5. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)
6. The Queen’s Gambit by Walter Tevis (Vintage: $17)
7. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
8. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)
9. Home Body by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel: $17)
10. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Anchor: $16)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)
2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
4. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)
5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
6. Intimations by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $11)
7. Trick Mirror by Jia Tolentino (Random House: $18)
8. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)
9. The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $17)
10. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin: $18)
