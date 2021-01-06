Bestsellers List Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

2. Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline (Ballantine: $29) A return to the world of OASIS in a sequel to “Ready Player One.”

3. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

4. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

5. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.

6. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

7. The Searcher by Tana French (Viking: $27) A recently divorced retired Chicago cop settles down in a quiet Irish village where he gets dragged into a mystery.

8. Homeland Elegies by Ayad Akhtar (Little, Brown: $28) A multilayered narrative based on the author’s own family’s conflict through the Trump era.

9. Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam (Ecco: $28) Hoping to enjoy a quiet getaway, a New York City couple and their two teenage kids get word of a disaster unfolding in the city.

10. Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf: $28) A Stanford PhD candidate and Ghanaian immigrant seeks to cure depression and addiction.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Promised Land by Barack Obama (Crown: $45) The first Black president of the U.S. offers a personal account of the issues faced early in his presidency.

2. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

3. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

5. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.

6. Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) The host of TV’s “Barefoot Contessa” shares a collection of 85 new recipes.

7. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.

8. 100 Cookies by Sarah Kieffer (Chronicle: $28) A very sweet cookbook from the author of “The Vanilla Bean Baking Blog.”

9. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $30) A memoir from the Oscar-winning actor.

10. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady writes an in-depth and personal autobiography.

Paperback fiction

1. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)

2. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

3. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $17)

4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

5. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)

6. The Queen’s Gambit by Walter Tevis (Vintage: $17)

7. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

8. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

9. Home Body by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel: $17)

10. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Anchor: $16)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

4. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)

5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

6. Intimations by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $11)

7. Trick Mirror by Jia Tolentino (Random House: $18)

8. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)

9. The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $17)

10. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin: $18)