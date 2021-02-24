Bestsellers List Sun., Feb. 28, 2021
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s: $29) A woman must choose whether to migrate to California or stay in the 1930s Texas Dust Bowl.
2. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.
3. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.
4. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.
5. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.
6. A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $28) The fourth entry of the series “A Court of Thorns and Roses.”
7. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Atria: $28) After a botched bank robbery, the perpetrator takes eight hostages in an apartment.
8. Perestroika in Paris by Jane Smiley (Knopf: $27) A racehorse wanders away from her stall and befriends a dog in Paris at Christmastime.
9. The Paris Library by Janet Skeslien Charles (Atria: $28) A librarian joins the French Resistance during World War II.
10. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster by Bill Gates (Knopf: $27) The philanthropist offers his perspective on global warming.
2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
3. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.
4. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.
5. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.
6. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A master class for writers that uses Russian short stories.
7. Keep Sharp by Sanjay Gupta, M.D. (Simon & Schuster: $28) The TV doctor debunks myths about the aging brain, offers tips to maintain mental acuity.
8. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $30) A memoir from the Oscar-winning actor.
9. Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion (Knopf: $23) A collection of 12 essays from 1968 to 2000.
10. Under a White Sky by Elizabeth Kolbert (Crown: $28) The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Sixth Extinction” asks if it’s too late to save the planet.
Paperback fiction
1. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $17)
2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
3. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
4. Fair Warning by Michael Connelly (Grand Central: $17)
5. The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World: $18)
6. The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel (Vintage: $17)
7. Home Body by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel: $17)
8. Greenwood by Michael Christie (Hogarth: $18)
9. The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde (Vintage: $9)
10. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)
2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
4. The Honey Bus by Meredith May (Park Row: $17)
5. The Black Panther Party by David F. Walker, Marcus Kwame Anderson (Illus.) (Ten Speed: $20)
6. In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado (Graywolf: $16)
7. The Falcon Thief by Joshua Hammer (Simon & Schuster: $17)
8. Happier Now by Nataly Kogan (Sounds True: $18)
9. The Soul of an Octopus by Sy Montgomery (Atria: $17)
10. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)
