Larry McMurtry remembered by writers, actors, fans: ‘RIP, cowboy. Horseman, pass by’

News of the death of author Larry McMurtry, some of whose books were adapted into Hollywood classics, brought a swell of sadness and memories on social media Friday from authors, screenwriters, actors and others.

McMurtry, the author of “Lonesome Dove” and “The Last Picture Show,” died Thursday of heart failure at his Tucson home. He was 84, and had written nearly 30 novels, about 15 works of nonfiction and more than 40 screenplays and teleplays.

Author Stephen King remembered the Texas native as a great storyteller. “I learned from him, which was important,” the author of “The Stand” tweeted. “I was entertained by him, which was ALL important. RIP, cowboy. Horseman, pass by.”

Michael Chabon, author of “The Mysteries of Pittsburgh” and “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay,” argued for his own favorite out of McMurtry’s oeuvre and remembered the late writer as his mother’s favorite.

"#lonesomedove and #thelastpictureshow will endure, but I want to put in a word for my personal favorite, #movingon,” Chabon tweeted. “Giant, scruffy and valedictory, at once bleak and rich, quirkily peopled, it’s like a classic ‘70s Altman/Ashby/Rafelson film in novel form, imperfect and lovable.”

“Sitting here thinking of the greatness of Larry McMurtry. Among the best writers ever,” wrote James L. Brooks, the screenwriter who adapted “Terms of Endearment” for the Oscar-winning 1983 movie. “I remember when he sent me on my way to adapt ‘Terms’ — his refusal to let me hold him in awe. And the fact that he was personally working the cash register of his rare book store as he did so.”

“Castle Rock” actress Melanie Lynskey noted McMurtry’s “incredible body of work,” while “One Tree Hill” actress Hilarie Burton Morgan shared that she and husband Jeffrey Morgan named their son after “Lonesome Dove” character Augustus McCrae.

Pen America also released a statement Friday, celebrating McMurtry’s tenure as president of its board of trustees from 1989 to 1991, during which he testified before Congress in opposition to laws that barred ideologically contentious writers from immigrating to the U.S.

“At a moment when nativism and authoritarianism are on the rise, it’s a sad moment to mark the passing of one of the great writers who also rallied to the defense of those whom others tried to muzzle,” PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel said in a statement. “We are grateful for Larry’s contributions not just to PEN America, not just to American literature, but to the right to speak freely.”

Here’s a sampling of the many reactions on social media Friday.

So heartbroken to hear about the loss of the brilliant Larry McMurtry. It’s hard to really take in how much beautiful writing he did in his lifetime. It is an incredible body of work. My love goes to his family and to the kind, sweet (and also brilliant) Diana Ossana @Produttore — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) March 26, 2021

Our son is named after beloved Lonesome Dove character “Augustus McCrae”.

My entire adult life has been marked by falling in love with the various stories of #LarryMcMurtry. What an epic talent. @JDMorgan and I will look for him in the tumbleweeds and western sunsets. 🏜 https://t.co/J7A2T7SrXf — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) March 26, 2021

RIP Larry McMurtry. I read Lonesome Dove so many times. My copy practically disintegrated. — roxane gay (@rgay) March 26, 2021

RIP Larry McMurtry. Some of my favorite movies are from his books, Last Picture Show, Lonesome Dove , Hud, Brokeback Mountain (based on an Annie Proulx short story)

A great body of work. — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) March 26, 2021

We’re deeply saddened to say good-bye to author Larry McMurtry, whose iconic contributions to literature, including Lonesome Dove and Terms of Endearment, will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/EFHaqkP2BQ — Simon & Schuster (@simonschuster) March 26, 2021

We are deeply saddened by the passing of friend & client, Larry McMurtry. The prolific novelist & screenwriter worked in the industry for over 5 decades, writing more than 60 novels & screenplays. He was an incredible talent & will be greatly missed.



🔗: https://t.co/MaZYjWtawl pic.twitter.com/5plpAtd0hj — UTA (@unitedtalent) March 26, 2021

A Larry McMurtry memory: speaking at the ArcLight re: Brokeback Mountain, he said he was sick of people calling it “the gay cowboy movie.” “They’re not cowboys! They’re itinerant ranch hands!” — Steve Hely (@helytimes) March 26, 2021

No tweet can express or explain how much I loved Larry McMurtry's writing. I'm really crushed by his passing.



Rest in Power Larry McMurtry.



Legend. pic.twitter.com/hybADJRp2I — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) March 26, 2021

Beers raised up, tears raining down for the realest of the real ones. Arguably the greatest American novelist of the 20th century. Inarguably the writer who singlehandedly got me through the pandemic. A legend and a titanic loss. https://t.co/JolGVsi91A — Andy Greenwald (@andygreenwald) March 26, 2021

I'm so sad to read of the death of Larry McMurtry. Lonesome Dove is a beautiful example of how a writer can be maximalist--it's an 800-page Western!--and also take exquisite care with character, observation, and word choice. A great American writer. RIP. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) March 26, 2021

God speed to Larry McMurtry, one of the finest writers in American 🇺🇸 history. Dear friend of my mom @maureen_orth — his masterpiece “Lonesome Dove” was dedicated to her! Rest easy good sir. pic.twitter.com/xDg0O8wbNd — Luke Russert (@LukeRussert) March 26, 2021

I grew up in Wichita Falls and it's impossible to describe how important Larry McMurtry was to the area. A literary hero who grew up in the same hostile anti-intellectual environment that we did. And he stayed! I still can't believe he existed. https://t.co/p7d8pyVT3d — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) March 26, 2021

If you’re a writer and Lonesome Dove didn’t make you want to write a big epic western novel, I cannot identify. RIP. https://t.co/2YNjbykOhs — Daniel Kraus (@DanielDKraus) March 26, 2021