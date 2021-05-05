Bestsellers List Sunday, May 9
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $16) A special edition of the poem delivered at President Biden’s inauguration.
2. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.
3. Whereabouts by Jhumpa Lahiri (Knopf: $24) A lonely woman begins a life-changing transformation.
4. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s: $29) A woman must choose whether to migrate to California or stay in the 1930s Texas Dust Bowl.
5. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.
6. Sooley by John Grisham (Doubleday: $29) The outbreak of civil war back home strands a teenage Sudanese basketball player in the U.S.
7. First Person Singular by Haruki Murakami (Knopf: $28) A collection of short stories highlight the significance of mysterious personal events.
8. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.
9. Fugitive Telemetry by Martha Wells (Tordotcom: $20) A murder mystery in the latest of the “Murderbot Diaries” science fiction series.
10. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of Japanese Breakfast.
2. World Travel by Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $35) An irreverent guide to some of the late travel writer and TV personality’s favorite locales.
3. What Happened to You? by Oprah Winfrey, Bruce D. Perry (Flatiron: $29) Understanding past events leads to understanding — and fixing — one’s problematic behavior.
4. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.
5. Goodbye, Again by Jonny Sun (Harper: $20) A collection of essays, short stories, poems and illustrations from the Canadian author-illustrator.
6. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) America’s hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.
7. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown: $27) The bombing of Tokyo on the deadliest night of World War II.
8. The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) How Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna helped launch the gene editing revolution.
9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
10. Preserving Los Angeles by Ken Bernstein (Angel City: $50) The city planner documents a successful preservation effort.
Paperback fiction
1. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper: $17)
2. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
4. Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid (Putnam: $17)
5. A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $17)
6. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)
7. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)
8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)
9. The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi (Mira: $18)
10. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly (Grand Central : $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong (One World: $18)
2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
3. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)
4. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)
5. Nomadland by Jessica Bruder (Norton: $17)
6. The Desire Factor by Christy Whitman (Beyond Words: $15)
7. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
8. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
9. The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio (One World: $17)
10. How to Do Nothing by Jenny Odell (Melville House: $18)
