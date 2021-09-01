Bestsellers List Sunday, September 5
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny (Minotaur: $29) Chief Inspector Armand Gamache returns to the Canadian village of Three Pines in the latest installment of the mystery series.
2. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.
3. Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $28) A mystery set in 1970s Mexico City from the author of “Mexican Gothic.”
4. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead: $27) A happily married woman on a summer vacation has a sexual encounter with a lifelong friend.
5. The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $16) A special edition of the poem Gorman delivered at President Biden’s inauguration.
6. Billy Summers by Stephen King (Scribner: $30) A skilled hit man wants to retire but must first complete one last job.
7. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) In 1983, a Malibu party spirals out of control in this new novel from the author of “Daisy Jones & the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”
8. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.
9. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.
10. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Hero of Two Worlds by Mike Duncan (PublicAffairs: $30) The historian tells the story of the Revolutionary War figure the Marquis de Lafayette.
2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
3. All In by Billie Jean King, Johnette Howard, Maryanne Vollers (Knopf: $30) An autobiography from the tennis superstar and activist for women’s rights and the LGBTQ+ community.
4. American Marxism by Mark R. Levin (Threshold: $28) The Fox News personality raises the alarm over communism in American culture and institutions.
5. The Premonition by Michael Lewis (Norton: $30) A real-life thriller in which medical professionals who see a pandemic coming are ignored by political leadership.
6. This Is Your Mind on Plants by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $28) The food writer studies three psychoactive plants — opium, caffeine and mescaline.
7. Dopamine Nation by Anna Lembke (Dutton: $28) The psychiatrist-author explores the implications of stimulating the brain’s pleasure hormone.
8. Giannis by Mirin Fader (Hachette: $30) The rise of NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
9. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.
10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (Deluxe Edition) by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $25) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
Paperback fiction
1. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
3. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)
4. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)
5. Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston (St. Martin’s: $17)
6. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
7. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $17)
8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)
9. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)
10. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
3. Becoming Trader Joe by Joe Coulombe (HarperCollins: $20)
4. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)
5. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)
6. How to Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $18)
7. Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker (Anchor: $17)
8. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)
9. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
10. Trick Mirror by Jia Tolentino (Random House: $18)
