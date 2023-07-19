Bestsellers List Sunday, July 23

SOCAL BESTSELLERS

Hardcover fiction

1. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See (Scribner: $28) An orphan raised by her wealthy grandparents during China’s Ming dynasty trains to be a doctor but is forced into an arranged marriage.

2. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.

3. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

5. Yellowface by R. F. Kuang (Morrow: $30) After a young and successful author dies in a freak accident, a struggling writer steals her just-finished manuscript.

6. The Wind Knows My Name by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $28) The story of a child sent to England to escape 1938 Nazi-occupied Austira is intertwined with the 2019 story of a refugee from El Salvador separated from her parents.

7. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist becomes a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

8. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $27) A couple who have split up pretend to be together while on vacation with friends.

9. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.

10. The Guest by Emma Cline (Random House: $28) A woman spends a summer house-hopping covertly on Long Island.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

2. Beyond the Story by BTS, Myeongseok Kang, translated by Anton Hur, Slin Jung, Clare Richards (Flatiron: $45) The world’s biggest K-pop group on the rise to stardom.

3. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.

4. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.

5. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself.

6. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

7. Pageboy: A Memoir by Elliot Page (Flatiron: $30) A personal memoir from the star of “Juno” and “The Umbrella Academy” explores his journey to self-realization.

8. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

9. Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond (Crown: $28) The author of “Evicted” looks at poverty from a fresh perspective.

10. Our Migrant Souls by Héctor Tobar (MCD: $27) The Pulitzer Prize-winning author explores what it means to be Latino in the 21st century.

Paperback fiction

1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

2. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

4. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)

5. This Is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar, Max Gladstone (Gallery/Saga: $17)

6. Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper: $17)

7. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $19)

8. The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $17)

9. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

10. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

2. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)

3. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)

4. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

6. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $18)

7. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

8. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)

9. American Prometheus by Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin (Vintage: $25)

10. A Philosophy of Walking by Frédéric Gros (Verso: $20)

