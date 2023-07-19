Bestsellers List Sunday, July 23
SOCAL BESTSELLERS
…
Hardcover fiction
1. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See (Scribner: $28) An orphan raised by her wealthy grandparents during China’s Ming dynasty trains to be a doctor but is forced into an arranged marriage.
2. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.
3. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
5. Yellowface by R. F. Kuang (Morrow: $30) After a young and successful author dies in a freak accident, a struggling writer steals her just-finished manuscript.
6. The Wind Knows My Name by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $28) The story of a child sent to England to escape 1938 Nazi-occupied Austira is intertwined with the 2019 story of a refugee from El Salvador separated from her parents.
7. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist becomes a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
8. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $27) A couple who have split up pretend to be together while on vacation with friends.
9. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.
10. The Guest by Emma Cline (Random House: $28) A woman spends a summer house-hopping covertly on Long Island.
…
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
2. Beyond the Story by BTS, Myeongseok Kang, translated by Anton Hur, Slin Jung, Clare Richards (Flatiron: $45) The world’s biggest K-pop group on the rise to stardom.
3. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
4. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.
5. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Knopf: $28) The true-crime tale of a genius art thief who kept all the spoils for himself.
6. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
7. Pageboy: A Memoir by Elliot Page (Flatiron: $30) A personal memoir from the star of “Juno” and “The Umbrella Academy” explores his journey to self-realization.
8. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
9. Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond (Crown: $28) The author of “Evicted” looks at poverty from a fresh perspective.
10. Our Migrant Souls by Héctor Tobar (MCD: $27) The Pulitzer Prize-winning author explores what it means to be Latino in the 21st century.
…
Paperback fiction
1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
2. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
4. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)
5. This Is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar, Max Gladstone (Gallery/Saga: $17)
6. Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper: $17)
7. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $19)
8. The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $17)
9. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
10. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)
…
Paperback nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
2. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)
3. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)
4. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
6. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $18)
7. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
8. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)
9. American Prometheus by Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin (Vintage: $25)
10. A Philosophy of Walking by Frédéric Gros (Verso: $20)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.