Bestsellers List Sunday, September 26

Hardcover Fiction

1. Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $29) A salesman in Harlem is drawn into a world of crime, from the author of “The Underground Railroad.”

2. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (FSG: $28) The story of two modern couples struggling with love, sex and relationships, from the author of “Normal People.”

3. Matrix by Lauren Groff (Riverhead: $28) A teenager from a noble family in 12th century France is banished to an English abbey.

4. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.

Advertisement

5. The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers (Harper: $29) A descendant of slaves is caught between her life in a Northern city and her family still living in the deep South.

6. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.

7. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty (Holt: $29) A mystery surrounding a dysfunctional family from the author of “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

8. The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny (Minotaur: $29) Chief Inspector Armand Gamache returns to the Canadian village of Three Pines in the latest installment of the mystery series.

9. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) In 1983, a Malibu party spirals out of control in this new novel from the author of “Daisy Jones & the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”

10. A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead: $28) Three women who knew a London murder victim keep secrets from the police.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Fuzz by Mary Roach (Norton: $27) The author explores the science of human-wildlife conflict.

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

Advertisement

3. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

4. On Freedom by Maggie Nelson (Graywolf: $27) The concept of “freedom” is explored in the contexts of art, sex, drugs and climate.

5. Beneath the Moon: by Yoshi Yoshitani (Ten Speed: $18) A collection of fairy tales, myths and fables from around the world.

6. This Is Your Mind on Plants by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $28) The food writer studies three psychoactive plants — opium, caffeine and mescaline.

Advertisement

7. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

8. American Marxism by Mark R. Levin (Threshold: $28) The Fox News personality raises the alarm over communism in American culture and institutions.

9. Your Guide to Not Getting Murdered in a Quaint English Village by Maureen Johnson, Jay Cooper (Ten Speed: $17) A light-hearted illustrated guide to the macabre side of the English countryside.

10. Beautiful Country by Qian Julie Wang (Doubleday: $29) A memoir from a Chinese immigrant who landed in New York with her family in 1994 at the age of 7.

Advertisement

Paperback fiction

1. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

3. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

4. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)

Advertisement

5. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

6. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)

7. The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $16)

8. The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich (Harper: $18)

Advertisement

9. Martita, I Remember You/Martita, te recuerdo by Sandra Cisneros (Vintage: $13)

10. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Best of Me by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)

2. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

Advertisement

3. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

4. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

5. Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman (FSG: $18)

6. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

Advertisement

7. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

8. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)

9. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)

10. The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $17)