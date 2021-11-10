Bestsellers List Sunday, November 14
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.
2. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska, in 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets tangled in their plans.
3. Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $27) A divorced couple come together to investigate a sordid family secret.
4. Silverview by John le Carré (Viking: $28) A posthumous espionage thriller set in a small town on the English coast.
5. State of Terror by Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s: $30) A new president chooses a rival as secretary of state, setting off a political thriller.
6. Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen (FSG: $30) The lives of a Chicago pastor, his wife and their four children go in separate directions in 1971.
7. Bewilderment by Richard Powers (Norton: $28) A widowed astrobiologist raises his 9-year-old and searches for life in the cosmos.
8. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (FSG: $28) The story of two modern couples struggling with love, sex and relationships, from the author of “Normal People.”
9. Matrix by Lauren Groff (Riverhead: $28) A teenager from a noble family in 12th century France is banished to an English abbey.
10. Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $29) A salesman in Harlem is drawn into a world of crime, from the author of “The Underground Railroad.”
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl (Dey Street: $30) A memoir from the frontman of the Foo Fighters.
2. Midnight in Washington by Adam Schiff (Random House: $30) The Burbank Democratic representative continues to sound the alarm about the health of democracy in the U.S.
3. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
4. Taste by Stanley Tucci (Gallery: $28) The actor reveals his life through stories of memorable meals and favorite dishes.
5. The Korean Vegan Cookbook by Joanne Lee Molinaro (Avery: $35) The food blogger’s first cookbook shares recipes and stories.
6. Peril by Bob Woodward, Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster: $30) An examination of the precarious state of American democracy during the Trump/Biden transition.
7. A Carnival of Snackery by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $32) A collection of personal diaries from the humorist spanning 2003 through 2020.
8. Both/And by Huma Abedin (Scribner: $30) A candid memoir from Hillary Clinton’s former top aide.
9. 1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows by Ai Weiwei (Crown: $32) A memoir from the exiled Chinese artist-activist.
10. The Lyrics by Paul McCartney (Liveright: $100) The former Beatle shares the stories and inspirations behind 154 songs he wrote and co-wrote.
Paperback fiction
1. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
3. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
5. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)
6. The Searcher by Tana French (Penguin: $18)
7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)
8. Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert (Ace: $10)
9. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)
10. Lore Olympus: Volume One by Rachel Smythe (Del Rey: $20)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
2. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
3. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $10)
4. The Best of Me by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)
5. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)
6. On Tyranny Graphic Edition by Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.) (Ten Speed: $17)
7. Becoming Trader Joe by Joe Coulombe (HarperCollins: $20)
8. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)
9. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)
10. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.