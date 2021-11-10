Bestsellers List Sunday, November 14

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.

2. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska, in 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets tangled in their plans.

3. Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $27) A divorced couple come together to investigate a sordid family secret.

4. Silverview by John le Carré (Viking: $28) A posthumous espionage thriller set in a small town on the English coast.

Advertisement

5. State of Terror by Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s: $30) A new president chooses a rival as secretary of state, setting off a political thriller.

6. Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen (FSG: $30) The lives of a Chicago pastor, his wife and their four children go in separate directions in 1971.

7. Bewilderment by Richard Powers (Norton: $28) A widowed astrobiologist raises his 9-year-old and searches for life in the cosmos.

8. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (FSG: $28) The story of two modern couples struggling with love, sex and relationships, from the author of “Normal People.”

9. Matrix by Lauren Groff (Riverhead: $28) A teenager from a noble family in 12th century France is banished to an English abbey.

10. Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $29) A salesman in Harlem is drawn into a world of crime, from the author of “The Underground Railroad.”

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl (Dey Street: $30) A memoir from the frontman of the Foo Fighters.

2. Midnight in Washington by Adam Schiff (Random House: $30) The Burbank Democratic representative continues to sound the alarm about the health of democracy in the U.S.

3. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

4. Taste by Stanley Tucci (Gallery: $28) The actor reveals his life through stories of memorable meals and favorite dishes.

5. The Korean Vegan Cookbook by Joanne Lee Molinaro (Avery: $35) The food blogger’s first cookbook shares recipes and stories.

6. Peril by Bob Woodward, Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster: $30) An examination of the precarious state of American democracy during the Trump/Biden transition.

7. A Carnival of Snackery by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $32) A collection of personal diaries from the humorist spanning 2003 through 2020.

8. Both/And by Huma Abedin (Scribner: $30) A candid memoir from Hillary Clinton’s former top aide.

9. 1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows by Ai Weiwei (Crown: $32) A memoir from the exiled Chinese artist-activist.

10. The Lyrics by Paul McCartney (Liveright: $100) The former Beatle shares the stories and inspirations behind 154 songs he wrote and co-wrote.

Paperback fiction

1. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

3. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

5. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)

6. The Searcher by Tana French (Penguin: $18)

7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

8. Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert (Ace: $10)

9. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

10. Lore Olympus: Volume One by Rachel Smythe (Del Rey: $20)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

2. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

3. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $10)

4. The Best of Me by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)

5. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)

6. On Tyranny Graphic Edition by Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.) (Ten Speed: $17)

7. Becoming Trader Joe by Joe Coulombe (HarperCollins: $20)

8. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

9. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)

10. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)