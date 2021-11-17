Bestsellers List Sunday, November 21
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) Hollywood Homicide detective Renée Ballard and Harry Bosch investigate a New Year’s Eve killing.
2. The Sentence by Louise Erdrich (Harper: $29) An ex-con working at a haunted bookstore tries to solve a murder mystery.
3. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (FSG: $28) The story of two modern couples struggling with love, sex and relationships, from the author of “Normal People.”
4. Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen (FSG: $30) The lives of a Chicago pastor, his wife and their four children go in separate directions in 1971.
5. Silverview by John le Carré (Viking: $28) A posthumous espionage thriller set in a small town on the English coast.
6. Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $27) A divorced couple come together to investigate a sordid family secret.
7. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska, 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets tangled in their plans.
8. The Stranger in the Lifeboat by Mitch Albom (Harper: $24) The author of “The Five People You Meet in Heaven” imagines God appearing to shipwreck survivors adrift at sea.
9. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.
10. Never by Ken Follett (Viking: $36) An espionage thriller from the author of “The Evening and the Morning.”
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Midnight in Washington by Adam Schiff (Random House: $30) The Burbank Democratic representative continues to raise the alarm about the health of democracy in the U.S.
2. The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber, David Wengrow (FSG: $35) The anthropologists examine how early human history set the course for today’s world.
3. The Storyteller by Dave Grohl (Dey Street: $30) A memoir from the frontman of the Foo Fighters.
4. My Body by Emily Ratajkowski (Metropolitan: $26) The model-actress explores beauty and feminism.
5. Will by Will Smith (Penguin: $30) A memoir from the actor-producer.
6. The Whole Language by Gregory Boyle (Avid Reader: $27) The third book from the founder of Homeboy Industries explores the power of tenderness.
7. A Carnival of Snackery by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $32) A collection of personal diaries from the humorist spanning 2003 through 2020.
8. The Lyrics by Paul McCartney (Liveright: $100) The former Beatle shares the stories and inspirations behind 154 songs he wrote and co-wrote.
9. Taste by Stanley Tucci (Gallery: $28) The actor reveals his life through stories of memorable meals and favorite dishes.
10. Vanderbilt by Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe (Harper: $30) The Vanderbilt heir collaborates with the historian/novelist to profile his family’s dynasty.
Paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
2. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
3. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)
4. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
5. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)
6. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
7. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)
8. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)
9. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
10. The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune (Tor: $19)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)
2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
3. Becoming Trader Joe by Joe Coulombe (HarperCollins: $20)
4. The Soul of an Octopus by Sy Montgomery (Atria: $17)
5. Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco: $17)
6. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
7. The Best of Me by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)
8. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)
9. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)
10. House of Gucci by Sara Gay Forden (Custom House: $18)
