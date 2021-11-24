Bestsellers List Sunday, November 28
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.
2. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska, 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets tangled in their plans.
3. The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) Hollywood Homicide detective Renée Ballard and Harry Bosch investigate a New Year’s Eve killing.
4. Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $27) A divorced couple come together to investigate a sordid family secret.
5. Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen (FSG: $30) The lives of a Chicago pastor, his wife and their four children go in separate directions in 1971.
6. The Stranger in the Lifeboat by Mitch Albom (Harper: $24) The author of “The Five People You Meet in Heaven” imagines God appearing to shipwreck survivors adrift at sea.
7. The Sentence by Louise Erdrich (Harper: $29) An ex-con working at a haunted bookstore tries to solve a murder mystery.
8. Never by Ken Follett (Viking: $36) An espionage thriller from the author of “The Evening and the Morning.”
9. Our Country Friends by Gary Shteyngart (Random House: $28) An eclectic group of friends endure the pandemic lockdown in an isolated rural home.
10. Termination Shock by Neal Stephenson (Morrow: $35) A billionaire restaurateur devises a drastic solution to global warming.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones, et al. (One World: $38) A collection of essays that explores the legacy of the arrival of forced slavery in colonial America.
2. The Korean Vegan Cookbook by Joanne Lee Molinaro (Avery: $35) The food blogger’s first cookbook shares recipes and stories.
3. The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber, David Wengrow (FSG: $35) The anthropologists examine how early human history set the course for today’s world.
4. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
5. My Body by Emily Ratajkowski (Metropolitan: $26) The model-actress explores beauty and feminism.
6. A Carnival of Snackery by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $32) A collection of personal diaries from the humorist spanning 2003 through 2020.
7. Will by Will Smith (Penguin: $30) A memoir from the actor-producer.
8. Betrayal by Jonathan Karl (Dutton: $28) The New York Times political reporter details the last months, weeks and days of the Trump presidency.
9. The Lyrics by Paul McCartney (Liveright: $100) The former Beatle shares the stories and inspirations behind 154 songs he wrote and co-wrote.
10. Midnight in Washington by Adam Schiff (Random House: $30) The Burbank Democratic representative continues to sound the alarm about the health of democracy in the U.S.
Paperback fiction
1. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
4. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square: $17)
5. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
6. A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles (Penguin: $18)
7. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)
8. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)
9. Perestroika in Paris by Jane Smiley (Anchor: $16)
10. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
2. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)
3. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)
4. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
5. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
6. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen by Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi (Clarkson Potter: $32)
7. Empire of the Summer Moon by S.C. Gwynne (Scribner: $18)
8. Lies My Teacher Told Me by James W. Loewen (New Press: $18)
9. The Best of Me by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)
10. On Tyranny Graphic Edition by Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.) (Ten Speed: $17)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.