Bestsellers List Sunday, November 28

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.

2. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska, 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets tangled in their plans.

3. The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) Hollywood Homicide detective Renée Ballard and Harry Bosch investigate a New Year’s Eve killing.

4. Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $27) A divorced couple come together to investigate a sordid family secret.

5. Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen (FSG: $30) The lives of a Chicago pastor, his wife and their four children go in separate directions in 1971.

6. The Stranger in the Lifeboat by Mitch Albom (Harper: $24) The author of “The Five People You Meet in Heaven” imagines God appearing to shipwreck survivors adrift at sea.

7. The Sentence by Louise Erdrich (Harper: $29) An ex-con working at a haunted bookstore tries to solve a murder mystery.

8. Never by Ken Follett (Viking: $36) An espionage thriller from the author of “The Evening and the Morning.”

9. Our Country Friends by Gary Shteyngart (Random House: $28) An eclectic group of friends endure the pandemic lockdown in an isolated rural home.

10. Termination Shock by Neal Stephenson (Morrow: $35) A billionaire restaurateur devises a drastic solution to global warming.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones, et al. (One World: $38) A collection of essays that explores the legacy of the arrival of forced slavery in colonial America.

2. The Korean Vegan Cookbook by Joanne Lee Molinaro (Avery: $35) The food blogger’s first cookbook shares recipes and stories.

3. The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber, David Wengrow (FSG: $35) The anthropologists examine how early human history set the course for today’s world.

4. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

5. My Body by Emily Ratajkowski (Metropolitan: $26) The model-actress explores beauty and feminism.

6. A Carnival of Snackery by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $32) A collection of personal diaries from the humorist spanning 2003 through 2020.

7. Will by Will Smith (Penguin: $30) A memoir from the actor-producer.

8. Betrayal by Jonathan Karl (Dutton: $28) The New York Times political reporter details the last months, weeks and days of the Trump presidency.

9. The Lyrics by Paul McCartney (Liveright: $100) The former Beatle shares the stories and inspirations behind 154 songs he wrote and co-wrote.

10. Midnight in Washington by Adam Schiff (Random House: $30) The Burbank Democratic representative continues to sound the alarm about the health of democracy in the U.S.

Paperback fiction

1. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

4. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square: $17)

5. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

6. A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles (Penguin: $18)

7. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

8. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)

9. Perestroika in Paris by Jane Smiley (Anchor: $16)

10. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

2. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)

3. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

4. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

5. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

6. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen by Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi (Clarkson Potter: $32)

7. Empire of the Summer Moon by S.C. Gwynne (Scribner: $18)

8. Lies My Teacher Told Me by James W. Loewen (New Press: $18)

9. The Best of Me by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)

10. On Tyranny Graphic Edition by Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.) (Ten Speed: $17)