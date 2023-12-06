The week’s bestselling books, Dec. 10
Hardcover fiction
1. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.
2. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) At a Michigan orchard, a woman tells her three daughters about a long-ago romance.
3. North Woods by Daniel Mason (Random House: $28) A sweeping historical tale focused on a single house in the New England woods.
4. Resurrection Walk by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $30) Connelly heroes and half-brothers Micky Haller and Harry Bosch team up to overturn a wrongful conviction.
5. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) A young woman reluctantly enters a brutal dragon-riding war college in this YA fantasy.
6. The Fraud by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $29) The acclaimed novelist’s historical fiction about a big 19th century British trial.
7. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
8. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
9. So Late in the Day by Claire Keegan (Grove: $20) Three stories about men and women from the celebrated Irish writer.
10. Day by Michael Cunningham (Random House: $28) Snapshots of a family over three years — before, during and after the pandemic.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
2. My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand (Viking: $47) The multi-hyphenate icon dishes on her career in music and Hollywood.
3. Prequel by Rachel Maddow (Crown: $32) The MSNBC anchor chronicles the fight against a pro-Nazi American group during World War II.
4. How to Know a Person by David Brooks (Random House: $30) The New York Times columnist explores the power of seeing and being seen.
5. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
6. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (Gallery: $33) The pop star, long confined in a conservatorship, finally tells her full story.
7. The Cookie That Changed My Life by Nancy Silverton, Carolynn Carreño (Knopf: $40) Recipes for more than 100 cakes, cookies, muffins and pies.
8. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) The life of the world’s richest man.
9. Democracy Awakening by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking: $30) A people’s history of the rise of U.S. authoritarianism and its resisters.
10. My Effin’ Life by Geddy Lee (Harper: $40) The bassist from the band Rush offers a warts-and-all memoir.
Paperback fiction
1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
2. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)
3. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $19)
4. Babel by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager: $20)
5. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
6. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $18)
7. Never Whistle at Night by Shane Hawk (Ed.), Theodore C. Van Alst Jr. (Ed.) (Vintage: $17)
8. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
9. Big Swiss by Jen Beagin (Scribner: $17)
10. The Idiot by Elif Batuman (Penguin: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
2. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)
3. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
4. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Picador: $20)
5. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)
6. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
7. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
8. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present by Paul McCartney (Liveright: $30)
9. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $20)
10. How to Smile (Mindfulness Essentials #10) by Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.) (Parallax: $10)
