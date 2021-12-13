Full coverage: The work of Anne Rice, vampire romance pioneer

Anne Rice, the novelist whose “Interview With the Vampire” and other lush, bestselling gothic tales reinvented the blood-drinking immortal as tragic antihero, has died. She was 80.
Other authors hail the literary legacy of the late Anne Rice, who helped to pull the “monster into the modern era.”
When Anne Rice published “Interview With the Vampire” in 1976, she didn’t just launch her own vampire series — her sexy tragic vampire antiheroes launched an entirely new genre.
Twelve years after her return to Catholicism, Rice declared on her Facebook page that she had “quit being a Christian.”
It’s Halloween, and Anne Rice has a new book -- a memoir in fact -- that’s climbing bestseller lists.
Rice’s About-Face: Cruise Is Lestat : After Screening ‘Interview With the Vampire,’ Author Lauds His Work
As a new book takes shape, the author who gave the undead new life considers the end of her bloody mission.
When the Chicken King opened a glitzy eatery in a genteel corner of the Big Easy, the Vampire Queen saw red. The public feud that followed highlighted the city’s delicate mix of history and commerce.