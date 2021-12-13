Advertisement
Books

Full coverage: The work of Anne Rice, vampire romance pioneer

Anne Rice holds a book in her hands as she looks at the camera
Anne Rice in her office at her home in Palm Desert in 2014. The gothic novelist died Saturday at 80.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times Staff
Associated Press
1

Anne Rice, the novelist whose “Interview With the Vampire” and other lush, bestselling gothic tales reinvented the blood-drinking immortal as tragic antihero, has died. She was 80.

Portrait of author Anne Rice at her home in Palm Desert, Calif.

Obituaries

Anne Rice, author of ‘Interview With the Vampire,’ dies at 80

Anne Rice, the gothic novelist widely known for her bestselling novel “Interview With the Vampire,” has died at age 80.
A woman surrounded by candles

Books

Anne Rice wrote ‘dope stories’: How authors and ‘Vampire’ actors are honoring her legacy

Other authors hail the literary legacy of the late Anne Rice, who helped to pull the “monster into the modern era.”

Author Anne Rice at her home in Palm Desert.

Books

Anne Rice talks about reviving vampire creations in ‘Prince Lestat’

When Anne Rice published “Interview With the Vampire” in 1976, she didn’t just launch her own vampire series — her sexy tragic vampire antiheroes launched an entirely new genre.

LOS ANGELES, CA - Friday, Dec. 6 Sophomore Leilani Patao, playing Judas, places a thorn crown on the head of Jesus, played by junior Fintan Swift, during Los Angeles County High School of the Arts’ (LACHSA) dress rehersal performance of the rock-opera musical "Jesus Christ Superstar" at LACHSA on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Photographs by Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Los Angeles Times)

Books

Anne Rice discusses her decision to quit Christianity

Twelve years after her return to Catholicism, Rice declared on her Facebook page that she had “quit being a Christian.”

Entertainment & Arts

Anne Rice is now extolling Jesus Christ, not vampires

It’s Halloween, and Anne Rice has a new book -- a memoir in fact -- that’s climbing bestseller lists.

FILE--This is an undated file photo originally provided by Universal Pictures, Bela Lugosi portrays Count Dracula in the 1931 film, Dracula." (AP Photo/Universal Pictures, file) ORG XMIT: NYET982

Books

Rice’s About-Face: Cruise Is Lestat : After Screening ‘Interview With the Vampire,’ Author Lauds His Work

Anne Rice fans, listen up. The author who once slammed the casting Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in “Interview with the Vampire” has reversed her opinion

Rice bids farewell to her vampire Lestat

As a new book takes shape, the author who gave the undead new life considers the end of her bloody mission.

The historic French Quarter of New Orleans in 2017.

Books

The Battle of Nouveau Orleans

When the Chicken King opened a glitzy eatery in a genteel corner of the Big Easy, the Vampire Queen saw red. The public feud that followed highlighted the city’s delicate mix of history and commerce.

