Gavin Newsom salutes Joan Didion, ‘easily the best living writer in California’

Writers, readers, politicians and entertainment luminaries have taken to social media to honor renowned writer Joan Didion, who died Thursday morning at age 87 in her New York home due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.

Shortly after Didion’s publisher, Alfred A. Knopf, announced her death, California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a lengthy statement eulogizing the “preeminent author, culture critic, and requisite voice of California,” who was born in Sacramento on Dec. 5, 1934.

“A fifth-generation Californian, Joan was a pioneer of the new journalism movement of the 1960s, capturing in prose the state’s growing counterculture movement that would soon influence the nation,” the message from the governor’s office read.

“She was peerless in her capacity to write about life, loss, love and society – easily the best living writer in California. Her ability to put the tapestry of California and the times into words made her a treasure for her generation and generations to come. While we mourn this great loss, Californians can celebrate Joan’s tremendous contributions to the arts through her work. California belonged to Joan Didion; we cherish her memory.”

Joan Didion was a culture bearer, a California Hall of Famer, and a Sacramento, California native.



Bestselling author Roxane Gay was among the first to pay tribute to the prolific author and social critic, whose acclaimed novels, essays, memoirs and screenplays captured and critiqued American culture through smart, poignant prose.

“RIP Joan Didion,” tweeted Gay, who counts Didion’s seminal “Play It As It Lays” among her “favorite novels.”

“Another staggering loss.”

Also on Twitter, singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers quoted an excerpt from “Goodbye to All That,” an essay featured in Didion’s 1968 collection, “Slouching Towards Bethlehem”:

“although it did occur to me to call the desk and ask that the air conditioner be turned off, I never called, because I did not know how much to tip whoever might come—was anyone ever so young? I am here to tell you that someone was.”

“RIP Joan,” Bridgers added.

Bridgers was among many who saluted Didion in her own cherished words — both written and spoken. Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay shared Didion’s response to an interviewer from literary magazine the Paris Review who asked the essayist why she believed writing “is a hostile act”:

“It’s hostile in that you’re trying to make somebody see something the way you see it, trying to impose your idea, your picture,” Didion said in 1977.

“Quite often you want to tell somebody your dream, your nightmare. The writer is always tricking the reader into listening to the dream.”

Several shared their prolonged grief after visionary writers Didion, Eve Babitz and bell hooks all died this month.

“We knew it was coming but not today lord…deaths [in] 2021 have been so rude to black artists specifically,” tweeted Tony-nominated playwright Jeremy O. Harris. “Too much mourning for our heroes and our visionaries. And I know Miss Joan Didion wasnt black but ask almost ANY black lit girl and they’ll tell u she felt it.”

“Joan never felt the need to ‘protect’ her intellect by appearing dreadfully serious at all times bc she knew that her talent was undeniable and those who doubted it would doubt no matter what she did,” he added.

Actor Rob Delaney recalled the comfort he found in Didion’s writing around the time his son was receiving chemotherapy treatment for “the cancer that would ultimately kill him” and a “very close friend” of his died by suicide.

“Shortly afterward I read [Didion’s 2005 memoir] The Year of Magical Thinking & was thrilled, electrified that someone else had gone through 2 nightmares at once & written about it,” Delaney tweeted.

“Deepest gratitude to Joan Didion for how she helped me during a brutal, dark time. And that’s not even her best book! If you’ve yet to discover her, today’s a good day to do so.”

See how others are celebrating Didion’s extraordinary life and career below.

