Bestsellers List Sunday, March 6

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Moon Witch, Spider King by Marlon James (Riverhead: $30) A sequel to the fantasy “Black Leopard, Red Wolf.”

2. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $29) A woman hoping to stay at her brother’s flat gets tangled in a mystery when he goes missing.

3. Pure Colour by Sheila Heti (Farrar, Straus and Giroux: $26) A bird born to a bear has a crush on a fish in this modern fable.

4. Violeta by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $28) Born in 1920, a woman lives through 100 years of historic upheaval.

Advertisement

5. Devil House by John Darnielle (MCD: $28) A true-crime writer, desperate for a second hit, moves into a California home that was the site of two killings.

6. The Swimmers by Julie Otsuka (Knopf: $23) A crack on the bottom of a pool disrupts the lives of a diverse group of dedicated swimmers.

7. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.

8. The Goodbye Coast by Joe Ide (Mulholland: $28) Raymond Chandler’s Philip Marlowe is reimagined in present-day Los Angeles.

9. Love & Saffron by Kim Fay (Putnam: $24) The culinary writer-novelist tells the story of two women in the 1960s whose lives are connected by food.

10. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska in 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets entangled in their plans.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language we use to understand them.

2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

3. The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin: $28) The journalist explores the political, social and technological environment of the tumultuous decade.

4. The 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones, et al. (One World: $38) A collection of essays explores the legacy of the arrival of slavery in colonial America.

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

6. Unthinkable by Jamie Raskin (Harper: $28) The House member from Maryland recalls early 2021 when he lost his son, survived the insurrection and led the impeachment effort.

7. Blood, Sweat & Chrome by Kyle Buchanan (Morrow: $29) An in-depth behind-the-scenes look at the making of director George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

8. Buster Keaton by James Curtis (Knopf: $40) A biography of the silent-film icon.

9. This Here Flesh by Cole Arthur Riley (Convergent: $26) The creator of the Black Liturgies project shares stories of spirituality and liberation.

10. From Strength to Strength by Arthur C. Brooks (Portfolio: $27) The sociologist reveals how to attain happiness as one ages.

Paperback fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

2. My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $17)

3. Play It As It Lays by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

4. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $18)

5. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

6. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

7. Outlawed by Anna North (Bloomsbury: $17)

8. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)

9. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central: $18)

10. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Maus I by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon: $17)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

4. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

5. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $20)

6. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)

7. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

8. The White Album by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

9. Maus I & II Paperback Box Set by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon: $34)

10. How to Love (Mindfulness Essentials #3) by Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.) (Parallax: $10)