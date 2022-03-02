Bestsellers List Sunday, March 6
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Moon Witch, Spider King by Marlon James (Riverhead: $30) A sequel to the fantasy “Black Leopard, Red Wolf.”
2. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $29) A woman hoping to stay at her brother’s flat gets tangled in a mystery when he goes missing.
3. Pure Colour by Sheila Heti (Farrar, Straus and Giroux: $26) A bird born to a bear has a crush on a fish in this modern fable.
4. Violeta by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $28) Born in 1920, a woman lives through 100 years of historic upheaval.
5. Devil House by John Darnielle (MCD: $28) A true-crime writer, desperate for a second hit, moves into a California home that was the site of two killings.
6. The Swimmers by Julie Otsuka (Knopf: $23) A crack on the bottom of a pool disrupts the lives of a diverse group of dedicated swimmers.
7. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.
8. The Goodbye Coast by Joe Ide (Mulholland: $28) Raymond Chandler’s Philip Marlowe is reimagined in present-day Los Angeles.
9. Love & Saffron by Kim Fay (Putnam: $24) The culinary writer-novelist tells the story of two women in the 1960s whose lives are connected by food.
10. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska in 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets entangled in their plans.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language we use to understand them.
2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
3. The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin: $28) The journalist explores the political, social and technological environment of the tumultuous decade.
4. The 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones, et al. (One World: $38) A collection of essays explores the legacy of the arrival of slavery in colonial America.
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
6. Unthinkable by Jamie Raskin (Harper: $28) The House member from Maryland recalls early 2021 when he lost his son, survived the insurrection and led the impeachment effort.
7. Blood, Sweat & Chrome by Kyle Buchanan (Morrow: $29) An in-depth behind-the-scenes look at the making of director George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Road.”
8. Buster Keaton by James Curtis (Knopf: $40) A biography of the silent-film icon.
9. This Here Flesh by Cole Arthur Riley (Convergent: $26) The creator of the Black Liturgies project shares stories of spirituality and liberation.
10. From Strength to Strength by Arthur C. Brooks (Portfolio: $27) The sociologist reveals how to attain happiness as one ages.
Paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
2. My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $17)
3. Play It As It Lays by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)
4. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $18)
5. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
6. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)
7. Outlawed by Anna North (Bloomsbury: $17)
8. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)
9. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central: $18)
10. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Maus I by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon: $17)
2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)
3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
4. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
5. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $20)
6. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)
7. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)
8. The White Album by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)
9. Maus I & II Paperback Box Set by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon: $34)
10. How to Love (Mindfulness Essentials #3) by Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.) (Parallax: $10)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.