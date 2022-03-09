Bestsellers List Sunday, March 13

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $29) A woman hoping to stay at her brother’s flat gets tangled in a mystery when he goes missing.

2. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska in 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets mixed up in their plans.

3. One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle (Atria: $27) Shortly after her mother’s death a woman goes on the vacation she and her mother had planned to take together.

4. Violeta by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $28) Born in 1920, a woman lives through 100 years of historic upheaval.

Advertisement

5. The Unsinkable Greta James by Jennifer E. Smith (Ballantine : $28) After losing her mother, then having a public breakdown, a musician takes an Alaskan cruise with her father.

6. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.

7. Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $25) A collection of poems from the youngest presidential inaugural poet in U.S. history.

8. The Swimmers by Julie Otsuka (Knopf: $23) A crack on the bottom of a pool disrupts the lives of a diverse group of dedicated swimmers.

9. A Thousand Steps by T.Jefferson Parker (Forge: $28) In this thriller set in 1968 Laguna Beach, a teenager’s older sister goes missing.

10. The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine: $27) A young hotel maid stumbles onto a murder scene.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language we use to understand them.

2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

3. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $30) A memoir from the Oscar-winning actor.

4. Rise by Jeff Yang, Phil Yu, Philip Wang (Harper: $29) The journalists celebrate the growth and diversity of the Asian American population since the early ’90s.

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

6. Taste by Stanley Tucci (Gallery: $28) The actor reveals his life through stories of memorable meals and favorite dishes.

7. Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama by Bob Odenkirk (Random House: $28) A memoir from the actor best known for his roles in TV’s “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul.”

8. The Premonition by Michael Lewis (Norton: $30) A real-life thriller in which medical professionals who see a pandemic coming are ignored by political leadership.

9. How to Be Perfect by Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster: $29) The creator of TV’s “The Good Place” offers a lighthearted and serious guide to ethics.

10. The Way Forward by Robert O’Neill, Dakota Meyer (Dey Street: $29) Two decorated military heroes share war stories, service anecdotes and self-help advice.

Paperback fiction

1. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)

2. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

4. The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune (Tor: $19)

5. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $18)

6. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)

7. Fresh Water for Flowers by Valérie Perrin (Europa: $17)

8. The Anomaly by Hervé Le Tellier (Other Press: $17)

9. Play It As It Lays by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

10. The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner (Park Row: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)

2. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $20)

3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

4. Under the Sky We Make by Kinberly Nicholas (G.P. Putnam’s Sons: $18)

5. Maus I by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon: $17)

6. How to Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $18)

7. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

8. Bird by Bird by Anne Lamott (Anchor: $16)

9. Between Two Kingdoms by Suleika Jaouad (Random House: $18)

10. Notes on a Silencing by Lacy Crawford (Little, Brown : $19)