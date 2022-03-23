Bestsellers List Sunday, March 27

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $29) A woman hoping to stay at her brother’s flat gets tangled in a mystery when he goes missing.

2. Run, Rose, Run by James Patterson, Dolly Parton (Little, Brown: $30) The A-list author and A-list singer collaborate on a novel set in the world of country music.

3. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.

4. The Kaiju Preservation Society by John Scalzi (Tor: $27) A food delivery driver is hired by an old friend to take care of animals in another dimension.

5. Pure Colour by Sheila Heti (FSG: $26) A bird, born to a bear, has a crush on a fish in this modern fable.

6. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking: $30) In Nebraska in 1954, a juvenile parolee inadvertently helps two convicts escape and gets mixed up in their plans.

7. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.

8. The Match by Harlan Coben (Grand Central: $29) A man searching for the reasons why he was abandoned gets a clue to his father’s identity from a DNA database.

9. One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle (Atria: $27) Shortly after her mother’s death a woman goes on the vacation that she and her mother had planned to take together.

10. The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine: $27) A young hotel maid stumbles onto a murder scene.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

2. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language we use to understand them.

3. In the Margins by Elena Ferrante (Europa: $20) The Italian novelist shares her insights into the pleasures of reading and writing.

4. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

5. In Love by Amy Bloom (Random House: $27) The author chronicles her husband’s diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and his decision to end his life.

6. The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber, David Wengrow (FSG: $35) The anthropologists examine how early human history set the course for today’s world.

7. Nina Simone’s Gum by Warren Ellis (Faber & Faber: $28) The author describes collecting a very personal relic from the iconic activist/musician, and then, years later, working to preserve and understand it.

8. Taste by Stanley Tucci (Gallery: $28) The actor reveals his life through stories of memorable meals and favorite dishes.

9. Lessons From the Edge by Marie Yovanovitch (Mariner: $30) A memoir from the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine who was fired by President Trump.

10. The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin: $28) The journalist explores the political, social and technological environment of the tumultuous decade.

Paperback fiction

1. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

2. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

4. My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $17)

5. The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner (Park Row: $18)

6. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $18)

7. The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune (Tor: $19)

8. Kafka on the Shore by Haruki Murakami (Vintage: $18)

9. The Paris Library by Janet Skeslien Charles (Atria: $18)

10. No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood (Riverhead: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)

2. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

3. Maus I by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon: $17)

4. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

5. The White Album by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

6. Girls Can Kiss Now by Jill Gutowitz (Atria: $17)

7. How to Love by Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.) (Parallax: $10)

8. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $20)

9. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

10. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)