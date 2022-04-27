Bestsellers List Sunday, May 1
SoCal Bestseller
Hardcover Fiction
1. Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $25) A collection of poems from the youngest presidential inaugural poet in U.S. history.
2. Time Is a Mother by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $24) A collection of poems from the author of “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous.”
3. The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (Scribner: $28) A tech CEO develops a technology to externally store, recall and share the brain’s memories.
4. Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $25) A science fiction tale spanning centuries from the author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel.”
5. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.
6. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $29) A woman hoping to stay at her brother’s flat gets tangled in a mystery when he goes missing.
7. One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle (Atria: $27) Shortly after her mother’s death a woman goes on the vacation she and her mother had planned to take together.
8. Lost and Found in Paris by Lian Dolan (William Morrow: $28) Escaping a failing marriage, the daughter of a deceased artist tries to solve a mysterious art theft.
9. The Cartographers by Peng Shepherd (Morrow: $28) The map-making daughter of renowned cartographer tries to solve the mystery of her father’s death.
10. Young Mungo by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $27) Two young men, a Protestant and a Catholic, become friends growing up in Glasgow public housing, then fall in love.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language we use to understand them.
2. Freezing Order by Bill Browder (Simon & Schuster: $29) An investor demanding justice for the death of his lawyer in a Russian prison incurs the wrath of Vladimir Putin.
3. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
4. Hello, Molly! by Molly Shannon, Sean Wilsey (Ecco: $28) A memoir from the longtime “SNL” cast member.
5. How to Be Perfect by Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster: $29) The creator of TV’s “The Good Place” offers a lighthearted and serious guide to ethics.
6. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
7. Dilla Time by Dan Charnas (MCD: $30) A biography and musicology of James DeWitt Yancey, known as J Dilla.
8. Taste by Stanley Tucci (Gallery: $28) The actor reveals his life through stories of memorable meals and favorite dishes.
9. The 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones, et al. (One World: $38) A collection of essays explores the legacy of the arrival of slavery in Colonial America.
10. Chasing History by Carl Bernstein (Henry Holt: $30) A memoir recalling a career in journalism from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author.
Paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
2. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)
3. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
4. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
5. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead: $18)
6. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)
7. The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune (Tor: $19)
8. Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead (Vintage: $18)
9. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)
10. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Educated by Tara Westover (Random House: $19)
2. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
3. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)
4. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)
5. Body Work by Melissa Febos (Catapult: $17)
6. Mike Nichols by Mark Harris (Penguin : $22)
7. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)
8. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $17)
9. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
10. Maus I by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon: $17)
