Bestsellers List Sunday, May 8

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $29) A woman hoping to stay at her brother’s flat gets tangled in a mystery when he goes missing.

2. The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (Scribner: $28) A tech CEO develops a technology to externally store, recall and share the brain’s memories.

3. Time Is a Mother by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $24) A collection of poems from the author of “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous.”

4. Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $25) A science fiction tale spanning centuries from the author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel.”

5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

6. Young Mungo by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $27) Two young men, a Protestant and a Catholic, become friends growing up in Glasgow public housing, then fall in love.

7. City on Fire by Don Winslow (Morrow: $29) The first installment of a trilogy revolving around two criminal empires in New England.

8. French Braid by Anne Tyler (Knopf: $27) The story of a Baltimore family spanning the 1950s to the present day, from the author of “A Spool of Blue Thread.”

9. Violeta by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $28) Born in 1920, a woman lives through 100 years of historic upheaval.

10. Lost and Found in Paris by Lian Dolan (Morrow: $28) Escaping a failing marriage, the daughter of a deceased artist tries to solve a mysterious art theft.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Hello, Molly! by Molly Shannon, Sean Wilsey (Ecco: $28) A memoir from the longtime “SNL” cast member.

2. Finding Me by Viola Davis (HarperOne: $29) A memoir from the actor-producer chronicling her journey from poverty to celebrity.

3. The Palace Papers by Tina Brown (Crown: $35) The author of “The Diana Chronicles” tells the story of the British royal family over the last 25 years.

4. Freezing Order by Bill Browder (Simon & Schuster: $29) An investor demanding justice for the death of his lawyer in a Russian prison incurs the wrath of Vladimir Putin.

5. Playing With Myself by Randy Rainbow (St. Martin’s: $29) A memoir from the comedian-social media influencer.

6. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language we use to understand them.

7. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

8. Bittersweet by Susan Cain (Crown: $28) The self-help author uses research, storytelling and memoir to explore embracing the bittersweetness of life.

9. Good Eats by Alton Brown (Abrams: $40) The fourth and final volume of the cookbook series from the TV chef.

10. Deaf Utopia by Nyle DiMarco, Robert Siebert (Morrow: $28) A memoir from the actor-model who won TV’s “America’s Next Top Model” and “Dancing With the Stars.”

Paperback fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

2. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)

3. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead: $18)

4. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $17)

5. The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner (Park Row: $18)

6. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

7. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

8. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)

9. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central: $18)

10. The Guncle by Steven Rowley (G.P. Putnam’s Sons: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

4. Desert Oracle by Ken Layne (Picador: $18)

5. Maus I by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon: $17)

6. The White Album by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

7. Be Water, My Friend by Shannon Lee (Flatiron: $17)

8. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

9. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)

10. Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion (Vintage: $16)