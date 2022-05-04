Bestsellers List Sunday, May 8
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $29) A woman hoping to stay at her brother’s flat gets tangled in a mystery when he goes missing.
2. The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (Scribner: $28) A tech CEO develops a technology to externally store, recall and share the brain’s memories.
3. Time Is a Mother by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $24) A collection of poems from the author of “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous.”
4. Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $25) A science fiction tale spanning centuries from the author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel.”
5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
6. Young Mungo by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $27) Two young men, a Protestant and a Catholic, become friends growing up in Glasgow public housing, then fall in love.
7. City on Fire by Don Winslow (Morrow: $29) The first installment of a trilogy revolving around two criminal empires in New England.
8. French Braid by Anne Tyler (Knopf: $27) The story of a Baltimore family spanning the 1950s to the present day, from the author of “A Spool of Blue Thread.”
9. Violeta by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $28) Born in 1920, a woman lives through 100 years of historic upheaval.
10. Lost and Found in Paris by Lian Dolan (Morrow: $28) Escaping a failing marriage, the daughter of a deceased artist tries to solve a mysterious art theft.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Hello, Molly! by Molly Shannon, Sean Wilsey (Ecco: $28) A memoir from the longtime “SNL” cast member.
2. Finding Me by Viola Davis (HarperOne: $29) A memoir from the actor-producer chronicling her journey from poverty to celebrity.
3. The Palace Papers by Tina Brown (Crown: $35) The author of “The Diana Chronicles” tells the story of the British royal family over the last 25 years.
4. Freezing Order by Bill Browder (Simon & Schuster: $29) An investor demanding justice for the death of his lawyer in a Russian prison incurs the wrath of Vladimir Putin.
5. Playing With Myself by Randy Rainbow (St. Martin’s: $29) A memoir from the comedian-social media influencer.
6. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language we use to understand them.
7. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
8. Bittersweet by Susan Cain (Crown: $28) The self-help author uses research, storytelling and memoir to explore embracing the bittersweetness of life.
9. Good Eats by Alton Brown (Abrams: $40) The fourth and final volume of the cookbook series from the TV chef.
10. Deaf Utopia by Nyle DiMarco, Robert Siebert (Morrow: $28) A memoir from the actor-model who won TV’s “America’s Next Top Model” and “Dancing With the Stars.”
Paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
2. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)
3. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead: $18)
4. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $17)
5. The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner (Park Row: $18)
6. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
7. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
8. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)
9. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central: $18)
10. The Guncle by Steven Rowley (G.P. Putnam’s Sons: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)
3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
4. Desert Oracle by Ken Layne (Picador: $18)
5. Maus I by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon: $17)
6. The White Album by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)
7. Be Water, My Friend by Shannon Lee (Flatiron: $17)
8. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)
9. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)
10. Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion (Vintage: $16)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.