Diane Seuss, Joshua Cohen, Andrea Elliott among Pulitzer Prize winners in books

The 2022 Pulitzer Prize winners in books categories include journalist Andrea Elliott, from left, historian Nicole Eustace, novelist Joshua Cohen and the late artist Winfred Rembert.
(Nina Subin / James M. Klancnik, Jr. / Beowulf Sheehan / Renan Ozturk)
By Dorany PinedaStaff Writer 
The finalists and winners of the 106th Pulitzer Prizes in 22 categories across journalism and the arts were announced Monday afternoon via livestream. Among them were the authors of books in five categories — fiction, history, biography, poetry and general nonfiction.

Winners across the book categories include Los Angeles Times Book Prize winners Diane Seuss (in poetry) for “frank: sonnets” and Ada Ferrer (in history) for “Cuba: An American History.” Nicole Eustace was also awarded a prize in history for “Covered With Night.”

Joshua Cohen won the Pulitzer Prize in fiction for “The Netanyahus,” which the committee cited as “a mordant, linguistically deft historical novel about the ambiguities of the Jewish-American experience.”

Books

Andrea Elliott won in the category of nonfiction for “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City,” the account of a girl coming of age amid New York City’s homelessness crisis, expanding on Elliott’s Pulitzer Prize-winning series for the New York Times.

The winners in biography were Winfred Rembert and Erin I. Kelly for “Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South.” Rembert, who survived a lynching and brutal imprisonment before making groundbreaking art on leather canvases, died in 2021.

See the complete list of finalists below.

Fiction

“The Netanyahus,” Joshua Cohen

“Monkey Boy,” Francisco Goldman

“Palmares,” Gayle Jones

History

“Covered with Night,” Nicole Eustace

“Cuba: An American History,” Ada Ferrer

“Until Justice Be Done,” Kate Masur

Biography

“The Doctors Blackwell,” Janice P. Nimura

“Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South,” the late Winfred Rembert as told to Erin I. Kelly

“Pessoa,” Richard Zenith

Poetry

“frank: sonnets,” Diane Seuss

“Yellow Rain,” Mai Der Vang

“Refractive Africa: Ballet of the Forgotten,” Will Alexander

General Nonfiction

“Invisible Child,” Andrea Elliott

“Home, Land, Security,” Carla Power

“The Family Roe,” Joshua Prager

Dorany Pineda

Dorany Pineda writes about books, publishing and the local literary scene for the Los Angeles Times.

