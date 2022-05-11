Bestsellers List Sunday, May 15

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $25) A science fiction tale spanning centuries from the author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel.”

2. City on Fire by Don Winslow (Morrow: $29) The first installment of a trilogy revolving around two criminal empires in New England.

3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

4. The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (Scribner: $28) A tech CEO develops a technology to externally store, recall and share the brain’s memories.

5. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $29) A woman hoping to stay at her brother’s flat gets tangled in a mystery when he goes missing.

6. I Wore This Dress Today for You, Mom by Kim Dower (Red Hen: $20) A collection of poems themed around motherhood, daughterhood, teenage issues and empty nests.

7. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.

8. Book of Night by Holly Black (Tor: $28) A career petty criminal trying to make changes in her life is drawn into a dark world of murder and lies.

9. Time Is a Mother by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $24) A collection of poems from the author of “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous.”

10. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Finding Me by Viola Davis (HarperOne: $29) A memoir from the actor-producer chronicling her journey from poverty to celebrity.

2. The Palace Papers by Tina Brown (Crown: $35) The author of “The Diana Chronicles” tells the story of the British royal family over the last 25 years.

3. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

4. This Will Not Pass by Jonathan Martin, Alexander Burns (Simon & Schuster: $30) The journalists explore multiple crises the U.S. has faced over the last two years.

5. Hello, Molly! by Molly Shannon, Sean Wilsey (Ecco: $28) A memoir from the longtime “SNL” cast member.

6. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown (Random House: $30) A look at human emotions and experiences and the language we use to understand them.

7. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

8. I’ll Show Myself Out by Jessi Klein (Harper: $27) A new collection of essays on midlife and motherhood from the author of “You’ll Grow Out of It.”

9. Playing With Myself by Randy Rainbow (St. Martin’s: $29) A memoir from the comedian-social media influencer.

10. Anna by Amy Odell (Gallery: $30) A biography of Anna Wintour, chronicling her journey to become editor in chief at Vogue magazine and artistic director of media giant Condé Nast.

Paperback fiction

1. Book Lovers by Emily Henry (Berkley: $17)

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

3. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)

4. Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $18)

5. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

6. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $17)

7. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central: $18)

8. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

9. The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune (Tor: $19)

10. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)

2. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders (Random House: $19)

3. Maus I by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon: $17)

4. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

5. Secret Stairs by Charles Fleming (Santa Monica: $17)

6. The Fran Lebowitz Reader by Fran Lebowitz (Vintage: $17)

7. Under the Banner of Heaven by Jon Krakauer (Anchor: $19)

8. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)

9. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)

10. Wild LA by Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, et al. (Timber: $25)