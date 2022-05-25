Bestsellers List Sunday, May 29

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub (Riverhead: $28) A woman turning 40, and feeling as though something is missing from her life, awakens as her teenage self back in 1996.

2. Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $25) A science fiction tale spanning centuries from the author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel.”

3. Something Wilder by Christina Lauren (Gallery: $27) A Utah wilderness guide uses her estranged father’s maps to lead tourists on hunts for a treasure that she thinks is phony.

4. Time Is a Mother by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $24) A collection of poems from the author of “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous.”

5. The Lioness by Chris Bohjalian (Doubleday: $28) A luxurious safari in the Serengeti hosted by an A-list Hollywood star turns deadly.

6. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $29) A woman hoping to stay at her brother’s flat gets tangled in a mystery when he goes missing.

7. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.

8. Lost and Found in Paris by Lian Dolan (Morrow: $28) Escaping a failing marriage, the daughter of a deceased artist tries to solve a mysterious art theft.

9. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $28) The story of a Wall Street tycoon and his aristocratic wife turns out to have hidden layers.

10. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. We Were Dreamers by Simu Liu (Morrow: $28) The Asian American actor tells his origin story.

2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

3. Taste by Stanley Tucci (Gallery: $28) The actor reveals his life through stories of memorable meals and favorite dishes.

4. The Palace Papers by Tina Brown (Crown: $35) The author of “The Diana Chronicles” tells the story of the British royal family over the last 25 years.

5. Anna by Amy Odell (Gallery: $30) A biography of Anna Wintour, chronicling her journey to become editor in chief at Vogue magazine and artistic director of media giant Condé Nast.

6. Freezing Order by Bill Browder (Simon & Schuster: $29) An investor demanding justice for the death of his lawyer in a Russian prison incurs the wrath of Vladimir Putin.

7. Finding Me by Viola Davis (HarperOne: $29) A memoir from the actor-producer chronicling her journey from poverty to celebrity.

8. Phil by Alan Shipnuck (Avid Reader: $30) An unauthorized biography of golf legend Phil Mickelson.

9. Bad Mexicans by Kelly Lytle Hernández (Norton : $30) The Los Angeles-based historian tells the story of rebels who launched the 1910 Mexican Revolution from inside the United States.

10. Mean Baby by Selma Blair (Knopf: $30) A memoir from the Hollywood star.

Paperback fiction

1. Book Lovers by Emily Henry (Berkley: $17)

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

3. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead: $18)

4. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

5. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

6. The Netanyahus by Joshua Cohen (New York Review: $17)

7. The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz (Celadon: $18)

8. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)

9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

10. The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams (Ballantine: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)

2. Under the Banner of Heaven by Jon Krakauer (Anchor: $19)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

4. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $20)

5. Somebody’s Daughter by Ashley C. Ford (Flatiron: $18)

6. Desert Oracle by Ken Layne (Picador: $18)

7. Make, Sew and Mend by Bernadette Banner (Page Street: $22)

8. Let Me Tell You What I Mean by Joan Didion (Vintage: $16)

9. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)

10. Barbarian Days by William Finnegan (Penguin: $18)