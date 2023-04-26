Bestsellers List Sunday, April 30
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover fiction
1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
2. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
3. Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (Dial: $28) A college student from a home broken by tragedy falls in love with a woman who has strong bonds with her sisters.
4. Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House: $28) A cynical TV comedy writer who has given up on love falls for a pop star in a novel from the author of “Prep” and “Eligible.”
5. Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson (Pamela Dorman: $28) Old-money wealth gets a once-over in a novel following three women in a Brooklyn family.
6. I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai (Viking: $28) A professor of film, who’s also a podcaster, returns to her boarding school and gets drawn into an investigation of a murder that occurred there when she was a student.
7. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Before the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.
8. City of Dreams by Don Winslow (William Morrow: $30) The second installment of the author’s organized-crime trilogy.
9. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
10. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo cafe gives customers the chance to travel back in time.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
3. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
4. You Could Make This Place Beautiful by Maggie Smith (Atria/One: $28) A lyrical memoir from the poet.
5. I Swear by Katie Porter (Crown: $28) A political memoir from the Democratic member of Congress.
6. Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond (Crown: $28) The author of “Evicted” looks at poverty from a fresh perspective.
7. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
8. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $28) The poet tells the story of his arduous journey from El Salvador to the U.S. at age 9.
9. Outlive by Peter Attia, Bill Gifford (Harmony: $32) A science-based self-help guide to living longer.
10. Enchantment by Katherine May (Riverhead: $26) The author of “Wintering” takes readers on her journey to discover what was missing from her life.
Paperback fiction
1. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)
2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $18)
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
4. The Candy House by Jennifer Egan (Scribner: $18)
5. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
6. One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle (Atria: $18)
7. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s: $19)
8. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)
9. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $19)
10. The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn (Morrow: $20)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
3. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)
4. Everyone Wants to Work Here by Maura Thomas (Simple Truths: $13)
5. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)
6. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
7. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
8. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)
9. Tiny Beautiful Things by Cheryl Strayed (Vintage: $17)
10. The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber, David Wengrow (Picador: $25)
