Bestsellers List Sunday, June 18
Hardcover fiction
1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
2. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $27) A couple who have split up pretend to be together while on vacation with friends.
3. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
4. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women by Lisa See (Scribner: $28) An orphan raised by her wealthy grandparents during China’s Ming Dynasty trains to be a doctor, but is forced into an arranged marriage.
5. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove: $32) An epic novel follows three generations of a family in southern India from 1900 through 1977.
6. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
7. Yellowface by R. F. Kuang (Morrow: $30) After a young and successful author dies in a freak accident, a struggling writer steals her just-finished manuscript.
8. The Celebrants by Steven Rowley (Putnam: $28) Five close friends gather 28 years after their college graduation.
9. The Wind Knows My Name by Isabel Allende (Ballantine: $28) The story of a child sent to England to escape 1938 Nazi-occupied Austira is intertwined with the 2019 story of a refugee from El Salvador separated from her parents.
10. Good Night, Irene by Luis Alberto Urrea (Little, Brown: $29) In 1943 a New York woman enlists in the Red Cross and is sent to Europe.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Pageboy by Elliot Page (Flatiron: $30) A personal memoir from the star of “Juno” and “The Umbrella Academy” explores his journey to self-realization.
2. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.
3. The Wager by David Grann (Doubleday: $30) The story of the shipwreck of an 18th-century British warship and a mutiny among the survivors.
4. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
5. The Book of Charlie by David Von Drehle (Simon & Schuster: $26) The journalist tells the remarkable story of his 109-year-old neighbor.
6. On Our Best Behavior by Elise Loehnen (Dial: $28) The author links societal expectations for the behavior of women to Christianity’s Seven Deadly Sins.
7. Burn It Down by Maureen Ryan (Mariner: $33) The entertainment journalist makes the case for fundamental change in Hollywood’s corrosive culture.
8. Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You by Lucinda Williams (Crown: $29) A memoir from the singer-songwriter.
9. Walking With Sam by Andrew McCarthy (Grand Central: $28) The actor and travel writer chronicles a trek of 500 miles across Spain’s Camino de Santiago with his teenage son.
10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
Paperback fiction
1. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
3. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)
4. Beach Read by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)
5. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $18)
6. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $19)
7. Desert Star by Michael Connelly (Grand Central : $19)
8. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)
9. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)
10. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)
2. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)
3. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $18)
4. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)
5. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
6. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
7. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)
8. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
9. Quietly Hostile by Samantha Irby (Vintage: $17)
10. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
