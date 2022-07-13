Bestsellers List Sunday, July 17
Hardcover Fiction
1. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Prior to the Civil War, a slave, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.
2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a video game with life-changing results.
3. Lapvona by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $27) A child in a medieval village clashes with the local governor and his family.
4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
5. The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown: $29) A woman tries to restore a run-down seaside hotel to its Gilded Age glory.
6. Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $25) A science fiction tale spanning centuries from the author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel.”
7. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $29) A woman hoping to stay at her brother’s flat gets tangled in a mystery when he goes missing.
8. Hide by Kiersten White (Del Rey: $27) Fourteen competitors play hide and seek in an abandoned amusement park for a huge cash prize.
9. Cult Classic by Sloane Crosley (MCD: $27) A novel about present and past relationships from the author of “I Was Told There’d Be Cake.”
10. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
2. Leadership by Henry Kissinger (Penguin: $36) The former secretary of State examines six case studies of leaders implementing global strategies.
3. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $29) The humorist shares his experiences dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
4. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $30) An exploration of sensory perception in humans and nature.
5. Taste by Stanley Tucci (Gallery: $28) The actor reveals his life through stories of memorable meals and favorite dishes.
6. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F— by Mark Manson (Harper: $27) The blogger offers self-help advice on not being positive all the time.
7. River of the Gods by Candice Millard (Doubleday: $33) The story of the contentious effort by two Englishmen, helped by an Indian guide, to locate the source of the Nile.
8. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
9. Nora Ephron by Kristin Marguerite Doidge (Chicago Review: $30) A biography of the journalist, author, screenwriter and director.
10. For You When I Am Gone by Steve Leder (Avery: $27) A guide to writing an ethical will, a document that includes meaningful stories and reflections on your past.
Paperback fiction
1. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)
4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
5. Book Lovers by Emily Henry (Berkley: $17)
6. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)
7. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)
8. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central: $17)
9. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $17)
10. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)
2. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $18)
3. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)
4. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)
5. How to Love by Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.) (Parallax: $10)
6. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)
7. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
8. Gay Bar by Jeremy Atherton Lin (Back Bay: $18)
9. Red Notice by Bill Browder (Simon & Schuster: $19)
10. On Animals by Susan Orlean (Avid Reader: $18)
