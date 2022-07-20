Bestsellers List Sunday, July 24

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Prior to the Civil War, a slave, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.

2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

3. Lapvona by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $27) A child in a medieval village clashes with the local governor and his family.

4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

5. The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown: $29) A woman tries to restore a run-down seaside hotel to its Gilded Age glory.

6. Sparring Partners by John Grisham (Doubleday: $29) A collection of legal-themed novellas.

7. The It Girl by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout: $29) Ten years after her college friend was killed, a woman learns that the man convicted of her murder may have been innocent.

8. This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub (Riverhead: $28) A woman turning 40, and feeling as though something is missing from her life, awakens as her teenage self back in 1996.

9. The 6:20 Man by David Baldacci (Grand Central: $29) The co-worker of a Manhattan commuter is found dead in an office storage room.

10. NSFW by Isabel Kaplan (Henry Holt: $26) A woman lands a high-profile job in a male-dominated office at a TV network.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $29) The humorist shares his experiences dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

3. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $30) An exploration of sensory perception in humans and nature.

4. Thank You for Your Servitude by Mark Leibovich (Penguin: $29) A look at prominent leaders of the Republican party who morphed from Donald Trump’s harshest critics into loyal supporters.

5. The Win-Win Wealth Strategy by Tom Wheelwright (Wiley: $25) A guide to investments that take advantage of government incentives.

6. Rogues by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $30) A collection of 12 true crime stories from the journalist.

7. Leadership by Henry Kissinger (Penguin: $36) The former secretary of State examines six case studies of leaders implementing global strategies.

8. The Islander by Chris Blackwell (Gallery: $29) A memoir from the founder of Island Records.

9. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

10. Hollywood Ending by Ken Auletta (Penguin: $30) A biography tracks the rise and fall of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Paperback fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

3. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

4. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)

5. Book Lovers by Emily Henry (Berkley: $17)

6. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

7. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

8. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central: $17)

9. The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray (Berkley: $17)

10. Beach Read by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

2. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

3. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)

4. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

5. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

6. Gay Bar by Jeremy Atherton Lin (Back Bay : $18)

7. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

8. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $18)

9. The Best Things to Do in Los Angeles by Joy Yoon (Universe: $25)

10. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)